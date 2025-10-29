SWAN@ 60: Gov Sule To Receive National Award

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said he will be present to receive the prestigious Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN) National Merit Sports Award slated to hold in Abuja on Friday.

He disclosed this while unveiling kits and trophies for the upcoming Governor’s Cup Football Tournament at the Government House on Tuesday in Lafia.

Sule said, “Sport is not just for pleasure, sport is now business, the world over.

“In Nasarawa State, we are taking sports seriously, and we are beginning to see the impact and rewards for our huge investments in it.

“Our men’s football team, Nasarawa United, are currently on top of the Nigeria Premier League table; our female Premier League team, Nasarawa Amazons, recently lifted the Governor Douye Diri Maiden Pre-season Cup Football Tournament trophy after beating Bayelsa Queens in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, in the final; another team doing the State proud is Basira FC, who play in the second-tier national league. They keep breaking barriers.

“Nasarawa State is lucky to have teams playing in all categories of the leagues in Nigeria.

“Under my administration, we have successfully hosted and funded several sporting events and seminars in the State, sponsored our athletes and technical officials for refresher courses, both within and outside Nigeria, and we will continue to be hospitable to anyone with a genuine intention to partner with us to develop sports and our talents for global performance and recognition.

“It’s because of all these wonderful achievements and feats that the national leadership of the Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria, SWAN, deemed it fit to nominate me for the National Merit Sports Award on Friday, this week, in Abuja.

“It’s not about me; it’s about you because you are the main actors and stakeholders, ranging from the players, coaches, supporters’ clubs, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the State Sports Associations, the Media, and other major stakeholders, who continue to make us proud, and what we are doing is our collective effort.

“So, I expect everyone of you in Abuja, even if I have to pay for your hotel accommodation, to join me in receiving the award.

“People usually give me most of the credit, but I must commend the Commissioner, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu, and the Staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, as well as the State Football Association under the leadership of Salisu Usman Galadima, for doing a wonderful job, and I want to urge you to continue on this path,” Sule said.

The Governor, a distinguished nominee among esteemed recipients, will be honoured for his milestone achievements in promoting sports excellence, incorporating a culture of inclusivity, and driving socio-economic growth through sports initiatives, underscoring his relentless commitment to harnessing the transformative power of sports to uplift the State and the nation in general.

The national leadership of SWAN, led by Benjamin Isaiah, in recognition of Governor Sule’s outstanding contributions for his visionary leadership and his strides in sports development, is a reason for the award.

The SWAN Award is part of the activities lined up to mark SWAN’s 60th anniversary celebration. promises to bring together an illustrious gathering of Governors, legislators, captains of industry, sports administrators, athletes, journalists, and dignitaries, with Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as the Distinguished Guest of Honour.

New Telegraph reports that the two-day event will feature lectures, fundraising, investiture, and a novelty football match between SWAN and a selected team, begins on Thursday, 30th October, with the award ceremony holding on Friday, 31st October, 2025, at the VIP Lounge Media Centre of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, provides a platform to celebrate stakeholders’ achievements and acknowledges the pivotal role of sports in Nigeria.