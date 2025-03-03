Swallow Your Pride, Apologize To Akpabio, Kogi Group Tells Natasha

Share

As the face-off between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan intensifies, the Kogi Patroitic Consultative Assembly, comprising of past and present political office holders from Kogi State, have called on Natasha to take the path of honour and apologize to the Senate leadership.

This came as the group pledged their unalloyed support to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan as a dependable representative and politician but insisted that “an apology was all that was needed to clear the mess the Senator has found herself in, as it would establish her as a true democrat and patriot in the Nigerian political scene

Senator Natasha is currently facing disciplinary actions for disobeying the Senate Standing Rules, which the Senate President has a duty to uphold, and for engaging in a fierce confrontation with the Senate President.

The heated feud, however, took another dimension when Natasha claimed she had previously been sexually harassed by the Senate President at an event the two of them attended in the past.

Convener of the Assembly, Kabiru Mohammed, who addressed newsmen on Monday in Abuja, called on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to take responsibility for her actions and refrain from acts that could possibly tarnish her political image and endanger her rising profile.

He said: “After carefully considering the facts of the matter between our dear daughter, mother, wife and sister, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate President, we realized that she was at fault and it is only proper for us to advise her to tender an apology and end the feud as an experienced politician that she is.

“There is no need playing the ostrich and trying to shift the guilt from herself. Who knows, she might have acted out of ignorance or pure oversight because she is new to the system.

“As political stakeholders, we know that rules are rules, and it is not patriotic for someone of her standing to flout the Senate Standing Rules and try to cut corners by trying to implicate others. The Senate President acted within the confines of his constitutional duties, and her verbal outing was unnecessary.

“It is highly unbecoming of a high ranking citizen like our dear Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to resort to blackmail and blind vilification of the Senate President to escape accountability.

“To accuse the Senate President of sexual harassment just when she has been called to order for embarrassing the Senate and the good people of Kogi State whom she represents is uncalled for and lame.

“While we are not holding brief for the Senate President, sexual harassment is a crime which should have been reported immediately if it ever happened.

“Why bring it now that she has been reprimanded for her undemocratic conduct? It is indeed needless to resort to blackmail at this point.

“Barring the technical considerations of the status of limitation, we urge Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to independently follow her case against the Senate President for sexual harassment.

“Drawing parallels between her actions and the firm stance of the Senate President over her infractions is unacceptable.”

