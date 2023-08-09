SWAGA Kicks Over Tinubu’s Ministerial Appointments

The South West Agenda (SWAGA ’23) has lamented the exclusion of its members and leaders from the list of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu.

SWAGA, a campaign group for Tinubu during the 2023 election urged the President to reconsider his selection process and prioritize individuals among SWAGA leadership who have proven their loyalty and dedication to the party’s manifestos.

The group disclosed this in a statement by one of its leaders, Ahmed Banjo, and made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to the group, it is important that the President address this concern and ensure that the party’s supporters are rewarded for their unwavering dedication.

The statement reads “SWAGA leadership travelled far and wide evangelising Tinubu Presidency, not minding the risk of insecurity, unreliable transportation system and the potential likelihood of a negative outcome.

“Surprisingly, SWAGA members are bitterly complaining that the group leaders are abandoned and some who are not known on the street of the states they claimed are picked as ministerial nominees”.

“They are also troubled by the fact that those who knew their commitment and sacrifice to the campaign are absent from the list of ministerial nominees.

“They queried that there were some of the nominees during pre-election and during the election in various States they claimed when some party stalwarts were mobilizing for the victory of Jagaban?”

“Investigations also revealed that Lagos-based politicians who didn’t operate in their states are now taking over to replace the realists that delivered for PBAT in the various States”.