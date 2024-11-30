SW Housing Exhibition: Olubadan Receives NIOB Fellowship Award

Share

His Imperial Majesty Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), has received the prestigious Honorary Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Building (FNIOB).

The conferment of the Honorary Fellowship by the Executive Committee of the Nigerian Institute Of Building on the Monarch took place at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan after the opening ceremonies and paper presentations of the 2 day Southwest Housing exhibition at Manhattan Hall, Eleyele, Ibadan on Friday.

Conferring the honorary fellowship, the president of FNIOB Builder (Sir) Alderton Ewa Ewa, disclosed that the contributions of His Imperial Majesty to the built environment and the Nigerian nation are remarkable.

According to the FNIOB president, as a graduate of Building Technology, His Imperial Majesty possesses and has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the construction industry throughout the years.

“The Nigerian Institute of Building is proud to recognize your outstanding achievements by conferring upon you the highest honour within our institution. This recognition is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence and your dedication to the advancement of the building profession”,

Speaking further, the NIOB President was of the opinion that the acceptance of the honour by the Olubadan of Ibadan will further elevate the status of the NIOB and inspire its members to strive for greater heights adding that the guidance and support of Olubadan will be invaluable to shape a better future for Nigeria and the Institute of Building.

The monarch spoke through Chief Lateef Adetokunbo Akintola Are Ago Balogun of Ibadanland who appreciated the courtesy visit and the conferment of the Honorary Fellowship.

In the post-conference acceptance speech made on behalf of the paramount ruler, Aremo Olubadan of Ibadanland. Barr. Olasunmbo Owolabi Olakulehin said the Fellowship conferment is a welcome idea and the Olubadan is happy and proud to accept it considering his experience and background in building technology.

Accompanying the NIOB President during the conferment ceremony were Builder (Hon) Bimbo Kolade, Dr Victoria Akinola, Builder Olaniran, and other executive members of the Institute.

Present to receive the NIOB team in the palace were Senior Chief Raifu Amusa Eleruwere, the Ekefa Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Muibi Ademola Odunade the Asaju Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Adewale Abass Kadri Jagun Balogun of Ibadanland, Prince Adekunle Owolabi Olakulehin, Mr.Kolawole Balogun among others.

