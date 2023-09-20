SVNED Strikes Over $19.4bn Foreign Investment Commitment For Nigeria

Foreign investors have pledged to invest about $19.4bn in different sectors in Nigeria over a few years.

The investors who were attracted by Silicon Valley Nigerian Economic Development, Inc., (SVNED) revealed this on Wednesday on the sidelines of the ongoing United National General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The foreign investors and their current investment portfolio for Nigeria are Bryan Talebi of CITCO Global Holdings, ($5billion); Morgan Martinez of Global Expansion AXIATel, ($3.2 Billion); Kingsley Onyeocha, President, CEO, Allen Le & Partners International Vietnam, ($11.2billion); and Mr. Kanti Pandya the President & CEO of Satnaam Development & Contracting Group, LLC (SDCG) and the Executive VP for Operations for MIL-COMM Group International LLC (MCGI) and Talebi said, “We can announce SV NED & CITCO GLOBAL HOLDINGS partnered to launch innovative companies platforms projects valued upto $3 billion (minimum) and maximum $5B in investments in next 7-10 years

Martinez said, “Global Expansion AXIATel, in Partnership with Silicon Valley NigeriaEconomic Developments (SV-NED Inc/SV-NED Nig Ltd) and Global Connections for Women Foundation GC4W Org, through our organization and sister organizations, we will be bringing a $3.2 billion investment to Nigeria while at the same time developing the tourism industry, aviation* industry, technology and telecommunications industry, agriculture, entertainment, sports, and energy industries.

Onyeocha said, “Allen Le & Partners International Vietnam in Joint Venture with SV-NED Nigeria Limited proposed to invest up to $11.2B in the areas of Eco-Friendly Transportation including Electric Vehicle Assembly Plant and Batteries Plant, 2:1 Solar Megawatt Agric Project, Mining and Affordable Housing Projects.