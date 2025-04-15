SVNED: Foreign Investors To Inject $19.5bn Into Nigerian Economy

Share

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED) Energy Ltd, Amina Temitope Labinjo-Ajayi (JP), has announced that foreign investors facilitated by SV-NED will be visiting Nigeria in a few weeks.

She revealed that the investors plan to invest approximately $19.5 billion in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

Labinjo-Ajayi, noting Nigeria’s abundance of human and material resources, said the country needs to be energized to achieve industrial revolution and economic transformation.

She called for the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to move the country forward, citing examples of developed countries like China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Libya, and the United Kingdom, which achieved growth through industrial advancement and strong societal ethics.

According to a statement on Tuesday, she made the remarks in Lagos during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SV-NED Energy Ltd and the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO).

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the SV-NED team, including board member Mr. Oludotun Ogunnubi, led by Labinjo-Ajayi; FIIRO’s management and staff led by the Director General, Jummai Adamu Tutuwa; the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Agriculture and Food Systems, Fashola Rotimi (represented by Timileyin Awopetu); and officials from Wema Bank, Marina Branch, led by Business Development Manager Christopher Labiran.

Labinjo-Ajayi said the partnership would drive industrial revolution, skills development, and entrepreneurship in the country.

She stated: “Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED) Energy Ltd is proud to announce its partnership with FIIRO through the signing of this MoU.

“This historic agreement falls under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative, which aims to drive economic growth, innovation, and development in Nigeria.

“The key highlights of the partnership include stimulating economic growth and development; promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through R&D projects; training and employing National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to convert petrol vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG); and supporting the Housing-for-All initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

She emphasized: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive economic development in Nigeria. The country has a rich history of agricultural development with strong research foundations.

“Through this partnership, we aim to empower the next generation of agricultural professionals using nanotechnology training.”

She added: “It’s a done deal. We have the funds. We are bringing $19.5 billion in two weeks. I’ve been on this project for four years. People doubted me, but I stayed focused.

“We have licenses for a gas refinery and for setting up gas stations in all 36 states and the FCT. We’re also establishing a conversion center beside each station.”

In her remarks, FIIRO’s Director General, Jummai Tutuwa, expressed delight at the collaboration and said it would provide opportunities for Corps members and other Nigerian youths to acquire skills in converting petrol and diesel vehicles to CNG-powered and electric mobility vehicles. She also noted potential collaborations in modern agriculture and nanotechnology.

She said: “The Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, is tasked with accelerating industrialization in Nigeria through research and development.

“This includes identifying and utilizing local raw materials, upgrading indigenous technologies, and promoting market-driven R&D.

“FIIRO has developed 250 technologies using locally available raw materials, with about 100 ready for commercialization. Recently, we developed a local technology for converting vehicles and diesel generators to CNG, which earned us first place at the 2024 Science Expo. This technology has been patented and certified.

“FIIRO, as a pioneer of this technology in Nigeria, has trained over 300 youths and plans to train more across our zonal offices in the six geo-political zones in 2025.

“We are fully committed to the actualization of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Let us work together to create a lasting, positive impact through this historic MoU.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

