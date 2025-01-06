SV-NED/NYSC Partnership’ll Revolutionise Skill Devt In Nigeria – Labinjo-Ajayi

Share

The Chairman of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development Incorporated, (SV-NED Inc. USA/SV-NED Energy Ltd), Ambassador Amina Temitope Labinjo-Ajayi, has said that the partnership between SV-NED and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), will revolutionise skill development and job creations in Nigeria, especially among the youth.

She stated that it is a strategy to identify, nurture and harness the great talents and skills of Nigerian youths and thereby reduce unemployment in the country.

In a statement on Monday, she also said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NYSC and the support from foreign investors will catalyse economic growth, skills development, job creation, empowerment of the Nigerian youth and national unity as well as improve the living standard and welfare of Nigerians.

She recalled that recently the implementation committee of the project was inaugurated the committee was critical to achieving national growth as outlined in the Renewed Hope of Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to her, the project implementation committee will play a strategic role in overseeing the execution of the joint project which includes the Compressed Natural Gas, gas conversion centres and housing projects in some parts of the country. She stated that she was optimistic that the committee would deliver its mandate.

Amb Labinjo-Ajayi, popularly called “Mama Diaspora”, reassured of the commitment of SV-NED and NYSC to providing leadership and guidance for the successful implementation of the projects and expressed gratitude to God for the vision and enablement for the execution and expected realization of the projects.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration of the project implementation committee included, NYSC Director of Legal Services, Mr. Christopher Ogar; NYSC Director of Ventures, Momoh Mohammed; NYSC Director of Sales, Mr. Kehinde Aremu; and Director of Upstream at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Engr. Kamaru Busari.

Amb Labinjo-Ajayi said: “The inauguration of this committee is a strategic step toward achieving national goals. The partnership aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, as it focuses on initiatives such as the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Conversion Centre and affordable housing projects.

“The inauguration of the Project Implementation Committee represents a major step forward in our collaborative efforts to drive economic growth, skills development, job creation and national unity.

“With the launch of this committee, we are reminded of the importance of strategic partnerships in achieving our national goals, as outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellence, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

“The NYSC and SV-NED partnership is built on a shared vision of empowering Nigerian youths and promoting economic development.

“The Project Implementation Committee will play a crucial role in overseeing the execution of our joint projects, including the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Gas Conversion Center and Housing projects. We are confident that this Committee will provide the necessary leadership and guidance to drive our partnership forward.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the Federal Government, the NYSC, and SV-NED for their unwavering support and commitment to this partnership. We look forward to working together to create opportunities for Nigerian youths and to drive economic growth and development.

“In line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are committed to providing affordable housing for Nigerians. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has embarked on various initiatives to address the housing deficit in Nigeria, including the construction of 10,112 housing units via the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Program.”

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General YD. Ahmed, represented by the Director of Legal Services, Mr Christopher Ogar, said the collaboration would be beneficial and that it would extend beyond primary assignments to equipping corps members with knowledge of the oil and gas sector.

