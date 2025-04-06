SV Awards: Elegbeleye, Lagos FA Hail Gafar Over Recognition

Share

…He is an emerging football force –NFF VP

The Chairman of the Lagos State football Association, Hajji Gafar Olawale Liameed, has been hugely commended for the recent recognition accorded him by the organisers of the annual Sportsville Awards which entered its 5th edition only on April 3rd.

At the glamorous event held at the Eko Club, Liameed was among the nine eminent Nigerians honoured under the Special Recognition category of the awards.

Elegbeleye who showered encomiums on the organisers, stressed that he was particularly impressed with some of the awardees listed in the 2025 edition.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League said: “Some of the recipients have been truly outstanding. I am happy with the nomination of Hajji Gafar, he is doing well and he is an emerging force and among the young ones that we expect to take football to another level in future.

“I also like the choice of Linus Mba who has rendered huge service to the game through his profession even at international stage. There is also late Chief Okoya Thomas who sponsored table tennis for many decades in Lagos. I congratulate Sportsville and the awardees.”

Liameed and late Chief Thomas were among the five recognized in the Icon category of the 2025 awards.

Also, the executive members of the Lagos State Football Association through a message to Hajji Gafar and signed by secretary, Mrs. Vera Hycient Okechuckwu, hailed their Chairman for what they termed ‘Well-deserved’ award.

“We are so proud and delighted about this development because Hajji Gafar has been very hardworking in the discharge of his duties and he relates with us all as one big family,” the message read.

Yusuf Lawal, another top official of the Lagos FA Exco also paid glowing tribute to his boss.

“We are all happy his effort is being recognized and we will continue to work more,” he said.

Liameed in a response said: “This is a special one. The mirror on this plaque is reflective of the hardwork being done and yet to be done in the development of talents.

“I am dedicating this award to the Stephen Adeniyis, John Ikennas, Fatimo Raheems and the Isa Adams in all the divisional football parts of Lagos State and beyond. The reward for hardwork, is more work.”

