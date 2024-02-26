SV Award to Ochei well-deserved, says Olopade

The organising committee of the Sportsville Awards has been hailed for nominating Rt Hon Victor Ochei among those to be honoured during the annual award ceremony. Making this assertion is one-time President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Chief Bukuola Olopade. He says: “I just got to know of the nomination of my very good friend and brother, Rt. Honourable Victor Ochei, is among those to be honoured this year by Sportsville, kudos to you guys for this.

Honouring those who deserve honour like Hon Ochei makes your awards stand out! “Hon Ochei is a clear example of one who deserves a national award, not just for what he has done for sports, but the way he has done those things. “At a time when Special Sports lacked any kind of support, it took me just a few minutes to convince Barrister Ochei to put his resources both financial and human behind the Wheelchair Basketball Federation.

The rapid growth of sports in Nigeria can and must be attributed to my friend and brother Rt Hon Ochei.” “Let me join in congratulating a true man of honour, a supporter of special sports and people, and a man with a big heart from the big heart of the nation,” Olopade, a recipient in the 2022 edition of Sportsville Special Recognition Awards, added. Hon Ochei is among the four distinguished Nigerians listed for honour in the Icon Category which includes, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Otunba Segun Runsewe, OON and Chief Solomon Ogba. The list also includes the most celebrated personality in Nigeria at the moment, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League Board, NPFL, as the Sports Administrator of the Year.