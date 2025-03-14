SV Award: Organisers Explain Shift In Event Date To April 3

Share

The organisers of the annual Sprortsville Award have come out to explain the reasons behind the shift in date for the event which has now been moved to April 3 from the original date of March 21st.

In a release signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville Comm Services Ltd, Frank Ilaboya, it was stated that Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifiers taking place in Rwanda also on March 21 informed the change.

The release sent to all awardees, guests and sponsors reads: “We respectfully inform you of the need to postpone the award ceremony from the earlier date of March 21 to a new date of Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be playing an important World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Kigali on that date, and most of our awardees and invited dignitaries are going for that match!

“Given the above, and in order not to diminish attendance to the ceremony, we respectfully want to shift the date to Thursday, April 3, 2025.

“We are so very sorry for the inconveniences this shift might cause you, and ask that you bear with us.”

