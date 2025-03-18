SV Award: Izamoje Hails Adun’s Recognition

Share

Accolades and praises have been pouring in for Osa Sunny Adun, the Founder of the first TV Sports Station in Nigeria, Degue Broadcast Network (DBN) over the recent nomination for the SV Awards.

The latest commendation coming from the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Brila FM, Dr Larry Izamoje, shows the quality and evergreen footprint left behind by Adun in the media industry!

“I recall my days with Osaro Adun, (O.S.A, as we fondly call him), with nostalgia. It was a memorable time working with one of the finest in the industry, the man who saw tomorrow,” said Dr Izamoje, who founded the first sports radio station in Nigeria, Brila FM 88.9.

“Like yesterday, I remember 1991 and 1992, the years of unforgettable employer/employee relationship at the popular Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos. “At DBN, goals were specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time driven (S.M.A R.T)!

“Adun was a great rewarder of effort and hard work as he strategically offered mouth-watering rewards after completion of sales or projects.

“He was unique in many ways, especially in moments of staff celebration when he joined in to spice up the occasion. “That Sportsville is honouring him on April 3, is highly commendable, it shows the thinking behind this award. Honestly, I am so impressed with what you guys at Sportsville are doing.

