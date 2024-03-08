SV Award: Club Owners Salute Elegbeleye, Say Cap Fits NPFL Boss

The choice of Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the NPFL Board as Sports Administrator of the Year, has continued to receive plaudits from the sports community.

Hon. Elegbeleye was last Friday decorated as the Sportsville Sports Administrator of the year, 2023, and Godwin Enakhena, the Secretary of the NPFL Clubs Owners Association, says Elegbeleye’s choice is a fitting honour for a man that has come to change the face of the Nigerian League. “First, let me start by congratulating Hon Elegbeleye for this well-deserved award as the Sports Administrator of the year.

We’ve all seen the positive changes he has brought to our league within a short time frame. “The league is now experiencing a new lease of life in terms of peaceful atmosphere at matches. “Today, stakeholders can attest to the decorum in this area.

Or do you want to talk about the take-off grants given to clubs before the season starts or the winning prizes at the end of the season? “We the Club Owners are delighted by the progress and innovations his board has brought into the league and we hope with motivation like this Sportsville Award, he will achieve more,” Enakhena, who is also the Chairman of premier league side, Sporting Lagos, explains.