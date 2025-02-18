SV Award 2025 Role Excites Arise, TV Anchor, Rufai

Share

The organisers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Awards, have announced the appointment of Arise TV anchor, Oseni Rufai, as the Chairman of the Day for the 2025 edition of the ceremony.

The appointment of the highly sought-after Rufai was made public via a release signed by Frank Ilaboya, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville Comm Services, the organisers of the yearly award!

He says: “We’re extremely delighted to announce Oseni Rufai as the Chairman of this year’s edition of Sportsville Special Recognition Awards.

We want to use this opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation to him for accepting to chair this year’s ceremony.

“Rufai has been a keen follower and supporter of the award ceremony since its inception five years ago and agreeing to be part of this year’s edition is no doubt a huge plus to the integrity of the event which is fast becoming Nigeria’s most reliable and prestigious award ceremony,” Mr Ilaboya further stated.

