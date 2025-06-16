SUV Driver Kills Tricyclist, Flees Scene In Lagos

Share

A commercial tricycle operator has been confirmed dead following a head-on collision with a Mercedes-Benz SUV, allegedly driving against traffic along the Badagry Expressway in the Origan, Oko-Afo area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said the crash occurred over the weekend, when the SUV driver, reportedly trying to bypass heavy traffic, took a oneway route from Ile-Epo towards Oko-Afo and rammed into the oncoming tricycle.

According to a statement issued yesterday by LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, the SUV bore a customised licence plate reading “OSUNFNKE,” while the tricycle carried the registration number MUS 716 QM.

“The tricycle operator sustained multiple traumatic injuries, including a critical knee dislocation, and was confirmed dead at the scene,” Taofiq said.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the SUV driver was navigating against traffic in clear violation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.”

The incident took an even darker turn when the SUV driver reportedly abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the tricycle operator’s lifeless body behind.

“In a shocking act of cowardice and moral negligence, the SUV driver fled the scene, abandoning both his vehicle and the lifeless body of his victim,” Taofiq added.

LASTMA personnel were said to have arrived promptly to secure the crash site and restore order. Officers from the Morogbo Police Division and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) also responded, with FRSC officials conveying the deceased’s remains to the morgue at the General Hospital in Badagry.

The damaged vehicles have since been towed and handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

