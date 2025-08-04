Sutcliff, Ottawa Police, NAS Praise KOHCTS 2025 As Box2Box Crowned Champions

Box2Box Academy were crowned champions of the Kick Out Hate Crime Tru Sports – Ottawa Soccer 2025 on Saturday, an event that Mayor of Ottawa Mark Sutcliff, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), and the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Long Island Deck Ottawa hailed as a shining example of sport uniting communities against hate.

Hosted by the Canadian Hope Transformation Initiative (CHTI) at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School Field, the tournament brought together youth, law enforcement, and community groups to promote inclusion, bridge divides, and foster safer neighbourhoods.

Founded and organised by Emmanuel Tobi, CHTI created the tournament to encourage positive engagement between diverse community members.

“Soccer is a universal language,” Tobi said. “We want people from all walks of life to share the field and work toward a community free from hate.”

In a letter read before kickoff, Mayor Mark Sutcliff hailed the event as a model for building bridges.

“This tournament provides a valuable platform for fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and youth while promoting social integration,” Sutcliff said.

OPS Chief Eric Stubbs, represented by Sergeant Barmark Anvari, commended CHTI’s leadership and reaffirmed OPS’s commitment to community safety. Outgoing Capoon of the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrate Confraternity), Long Island Deck Ottawa, Dabere Collins Ameachi, called the cause “noble” and aligned with NAS’ mission to fight social ills and support humanitarian work.

On the pitch, Box2Box edged Cameroon’s Top Strikers of Ottawa 4-3 on penalties after a tense goalless final. Earlier, they beat OPS 2-1, while Top Strikers secured second place with a 2-1 win over OPS, who finished third. Box2Box claimed the golden trophy, while Top Strikers took silver.

In a friendly match, Team CHTI, led by Tobi, defeated NAS 4-1 on penalties after a goalless draw. Both teams received medals. Organisers say the tournament’s true victory lies in the bonds formed between youth, communities, and first responders — proving soccer’s power to build a safer, more inclusive Ottawa.