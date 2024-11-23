Sustaining the achievements of NPFL

Share

The quality of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is on a path of positive transformation and marked by enhanced transparency, professional management and greater public investment. While significant progress has been made in the past two years with the help of NPFL strategic partners, GTI Group, maintaining this momentum still requires maximum dedication to core principles that define a top-flight league.

Without mincing words, transparency is now the cornerstone of the NPFL as Nigerians from all walks of life, including those in the diaspora have all noticed a new ray of hope for the game that was nearly in comatose a few years back. Many thanks to GTI Group, sporting media and the present board of NPFL headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye for working round the clock to ensure a rebirth of our elite league. Through clear-cut decision-making processes and publicly accessible data, the league has fostered a culture of trust. Fans and stakeholders can now monitor teams’ progress, match day outcomes and league decisions, thereby minimizing biases and setting a new bar for accountability in Nigerian sports.

In a game where fair play is everything, NPFL match officials are bound to the highest standards of integrity when it comes to officiating. The league has now introduced stricter guidelines and oversight to ensure that referees and officials uphold the spirit of fair competition. Regular training and ethical oversight are in place to safeguard the league’s reputation, making sure every match is fair and competitive.

However, through the introduction of The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF) by GTI Group, fans now have a tangible stake in the NPFL. This investment model allows Nigerians and other stakeholders to support the league directly thereby fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility through investment in the Fund. Simply put, TNFF strengthens the bond between the league and its fans, giving the people a say in the future of Nigerian football, while generating financial resources for the sustenance of the elite league.

The pieces of evidence and attestation of a new dawn for NPFL frankly affirm that the managers of the league are seriously committed to a safe environment for match day activities, with zero tolerance for crowd violence. By enforcing immediate sanctions on players, clubs and fans who engage in disruptive behaviour, the league now underscores the importance of respect and security. This firm stance preserves the joy of the game for all and upholds the integrity of the NPFL experience. Therefore, the recent ugly incident at Jos should be properly investigated and appropriate sanctions applied accordingly to forestall future occurrences.

*Andrew Ekejiuba

GTI Head of Media and Publicity

Also, upholding professional standards by NPFL means accountability across all levels! Recently, a popular player that upcoming Nigerian stars threw caution to the winds by making a sweeping statement against a match official and was sanctioned for unprofessional conduct. This simply demonstrates that no one is above the NPFL’s Code of Conduct. This approach ensures that all parties, from players to fans, respect NPFL values, thereby reinforcing a disciplined and fair environment for the beautiful game to thrive.

As the NPFL continues its journey, the focus remains on transparency, integrity and public ownership. Thus, by working together, fans, officials and players can secure a future for Nigerian football that is built on pride, passion, and professionalism as seen in other glamorous leagues in the world. In every game and every decision, GTI, sporting media and NPFL are building a legacy that Nigerians and her children yet unborn can celebrate and be proud of.

Share

Please follow and like us: