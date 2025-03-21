Sustaining Awolowo’s Enduring Legacy

Share

FLORA ONWUDIWE writes on the recent webinar hosted by the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation aimed at sustaining the legacy of the late premier of the then Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo

As part of its mandate to propagate the continuing relevance of the ideas of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation held the 2025 Awolowo Memorial Webinar, themed: “Our 21st Century World: Reflections and Projections.”

The annual event is dedicated to the enduring legacy of one of the late premier of the then Western Region and one of Africa’s greatest visionaries. Executive Director, Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, in her address stated that the webinar was planned to focus on four critical subthemes – the economy, technology with special emphasis on artificial intelligence, the North-South dynamics and Africa’s options for development.

Her words: “This year’s theme could not be more-timely because we live in an era defined by rapid technological advancements, shifting economic paradigms, and evolving geopolitical realities. The world is being reshaped by forces, both familiar and unprecedented forces that present both challenges and immense opportunities.

“The theme engages us in a critical discourse on the challenges and opportunities that define our era, while drawing lessons from our journey, so far in this 21st century, in order to shape a more prosperous and equitable future. “As we reflect on the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, we are reminded of his indefatigable commitment to knowledgedriven leadership, economic self-reliance and social justice.

These values remain as relevant today as they were in his time, particularly as we navigate an increasingly complex global landscape marked by among others, the urgent need for sustainable development. “This event is more than an academic exercise – it is a call to action.

It is my fervent hope that this webinar will not only serve as a platform for intellectual engagement but also as a catalyst for transformative action in our respective spheres of influence.”

She added that the webinar’s theme was motivated by the rapid transformations, which the 21st century had faced across all facets of human life, driven by technological innovation, economic shifts, and evolving geopolitical landscapes, and that the webinar provided an interdisciplinary platform to reflect on those changes and explore forward-thinking strategies to navigate the challenges and opportunities of these times.

These values remain as relevant today as they were in his time, particularly as we navigate an increasingly complex global landscape marked by, among others, the urgent need for sustainable development.

These values remain as relevant today as they were in his time, particularly as we navigate an increasingly complex global landscape marked by, among others, the urgent need for sustainable development,” she said.

Emphasising that the webinar was a call for action, Awolowo-Dosumu expressed hope that the event will not only serve as a platform for intellectual engagement but also as a catalyst for transformative action in respective sphere.

Sachs on need for strategic planning

The keynote speaker, Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, stressed the need for long-term strategic planning on Africa’s economic and geopolitical development. Sachs, who is Director of Centre for Sustainable Development and a professor at Columbia University, said: “Everybody knows that we are in a period of tremendous disruption and flux right now.

Donald Trump is a part of that, but only a part of that. In addition, we’re in a period of massive geopolitical change. The rise of China is certainly the most significant geopolitical reality of our age. Beyond China, many other parts of the world are experiencing a massive advance in technology and in their geopolitical weight.

India is another crucial case. Russia obviously is yet another great power in the world today. “I count on Africa becoming one of the world’s great poles of growth and geopolitics in the coming decades. The technological revolution is also changing our economies dramatically, faster than we can keep up.

The advances in artificial intelligence are very real. The advances in robotics are astounding. The advances in spacebased technologies surveillance and the ability for satellite imagery and other geospatial data to change how governments’ functions are dramatic.

“Militaries are obviously changing rapidly in the face of this technological revolution. These technological advances are deep and even accelerating. At the same time, we have the global environmental crisis that has also accelerated dramatically in recent years.

In just the past four years, Earth has warmed by astounding 0.3 degrees Celsius. This is absolutely remarkable. We have actually exceeded the 1.5 degrees centigrade limit that was agreed in the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015. “And we also have a massive demographic change underway as well.

In some parts of the world, populations have peaked and are beginning to decline. China is a case in point. China’s population has peaked at 1.4 billion, and if current assessments of future fertility are borne out, China’s population will be under 1 billion by the end of this century, even around 700 million, according to the United Nations forecast.

Moghalu, Osaghae, others on challenges facing Africa

Other guest speakers like the President, African School of Governance, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu; Director General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Eghosa Osaghae; pan Africanist, rights activist and lawyer, who is also the Managing Director, Programs, Open Society Foundation Africa, Mr. Brian Kagoro and a professor of Entrepreneurship and Digital Transformation at the Sheffield Business School, Prof. Seun Kolade, agreed that Africa and the world at large are experiencing complex and evolving challenges.

“The African continent, in particular, faces a multifaceted situation marked by political, economic, and social transformations. Key developments which include AU’s New Commission, signal potential shifts in regional governance.

The global political landscape is transitioning towards multipolarity influencing international relations and economic structures.

Rapid advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), are reshaping industries and societies, bringing both challenges and opportunities.

These pressing issues call for critical reflection and meaningful dialogue as we navigate the uncertainties and possibilities ahead. “The global economy is resilient but fraught with risks. It is projected by IMF to grow by 3.3 per cent in 2025/2026.

Tariff wars will create inflation, instability in debt markets, instability in capital markets, productivity declines, decline in competitiveness, and unemployment in some countries. All these have consequences for the world, and particularly for Africa.

“There is the rise of the BRICS nations, now about 10 countries, including Egypt and Ethiopia. They have 37 per cent of world GDP; BRICS has 55 per cent of world population.

The rise of the BRICS nations is reshaping international trade, finance and investment in global economy, and constituting a challenge to G7 countries and the US dollar. “Reserve diversification is giving countries like China advantage, but overtaking the dollar will not happen anytime soon. There is political risk of the rise of populism in the West and consequences for economic policies globally.

The rising trend on national interest calculations has implications for developing countries like Nigeria which maintain a naive attitude towards foreign investments. Nigeria has a role to play in Africa; it should take the lead in continental development activities,” they posited.

Africa must think longterm, not just of decongestion, but of diversifying growth. Development requires a measure of growth, inclusion, sustainability and wisdom

Recommendations

After deliberations, the webinar came up with the following recommendations. “That Africa should cultivate, nurture and choose competent leaders that will tackle its challenges of development. Africa has the highest growth potential globally and should follow China and India’s economic trajectory.

“Key Strategies for Africa’s economic transformation should include huge investments in education. A 20% return on investment makes education a critical driver of economic growth.

Young people need quality education, and there’s no time to waste for them. When they drop out, it’s costly for society. “People of productive age should be encouraged to be well educated. This will increase economic growth and help manage population explosion. Africa must change to more sustainable economic models.

Countries of Africa must go regional. Africans should not continue looking to the international community for economic and political salvation. We should look inwards. “We need to shift to more sustainable economic models. We need a bold, indigenised AI agenda in Africa. Without investment, strategy or plan, African nations will remain consumers rather than producers.

Africa needs to develop cutting edge strategies and plans. The next 40 years should be a period of rapid growth in economy and technology for Africa.

To truly empower Africa, strategy must go beyond regulatory frameworks. “Regional development banks should be developed and strengthened to provide the required development funds. India is growing at six per cent per year, transforming its economy. Africa should aim for per cent annual growth over the next decade.

Investment in infrastructure is essential for supporting industrialisation and connectivity. “Encouraging private-sector investment and technology adoption is vital. Africa should target 40 per cent of GDP in investment, similar to China’s model. Continental Free Trade Area is a vital step, but regulatory barriers must be addressed. Economic growth cannot happen one country at a time, a stronger African Union (AU) is needed.

Africa must engage more actively in the global financial market to secure funding for its development. “By prioritising investment, innovation, and integration, Africa can achieve transformative economic growth in the coming decades. The African Union should lay out a rapid growth vision for Africa.

The next 40 years should be made a period of extremely rapid economic growth for Africa. Africa should model and implement a high-growth strategy for the coming years. “Africa’s innovation economy needs greater investment. Africa can accomplish a high rate of investment, but it requires a strategy at the AU level.

Africa will not achieve rapid growth one country at a time. The African Union needs to be more effective in playing a central role in an Africawide economy.

“Africa should be spending a lot more on international projects, not the kind of borrowing it is currently doing. Short-term maturity debts are a mistake. Africa’s growth requires a strategy, including increasing the scale-up of the African Development Bank. Africa should partner with countries committed to long-term development. That is where long-term financing will come from.

Other multilateral banks should be scaled up. New ones, for example, East African Development Bank, West African Development Bank, could be established to drive development. “Africa should not let anybody talk it out of securing funding for long-term, largescale investments. Nigeria has a leadership role to play in this.

If Africa succeeds as a continental-scale economy, Nigeria will boom. Africa should act as a unit, think and act like one, and its success in the next 40 years will be huge. Every African, especially the youth, should develop new skills. Old skills are likely to become obsolete with time.

There should be redistribution of resources across regions and populations. “School curricula should be upgraded to re-skill the youths. Africa needs a rearrangement of priorities to tackle brain drain. Africa should stop depending on humanitarian aid from outside. It should develop new models of tackling its humanitarian challenges.

New funding models is suggested. “The Global South should evolve options and choices that will develop its own technology. The Global South must develop models that will translate to generating enough funds for its own development and depend less on the North.

“If Africa is to play pivotal roles in energy transition, reforming trade rules becomes vital. Africa has to look at how its education system is linked to wealth potential. Financing gaps can be closed by cooperation and better utilisation of resources. Africa will not develop by one magic bullet: the African development agenda is being shaped by technology.

“We need to construct a unity that is economically and technologically literate. If harnessed strategically, Africa’s talent pipeline can revolutionalise development. Africa must decide. There is a fundamental opportunity in development, and it is to develop rural and local economies. There is a need to rethink African urban growth and step away from inherited colonial models of administration.

Africa must think long-term, not just of decongestion, but of diversifying growth. Development requires a measure of growth, inclusion, sustainability and wisdom.” “The ObafemiAwolowo Foundation should partner with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation on strategies for the implementation of the recommendations made at this webinar.”

