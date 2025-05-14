Sustained Welfare Improvement for Ogun Retirees

Share

The plight of retirees waiting to collect their pension and gratuity is a troubling concern in most states in Nigeria. In most parts, their story evokes emotion and sympathy. The contributory pension’s scheme established under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo was meant to address those concerns.

Regrettably, the payment processes have been fraught with irregularities and unnecessary administrative bottlenecks. Some states even deliberately default in the prompt settlement of entitlements belonging to the retirees, causing them anxiety and untold hardship. Many retirees have lost out within the waiting period.

That is not what the scheme is meant to be only that some authorities are insensitive to the plight of concerned beneficiaries. The narrative has changed under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration in Ogun State. When the present administration came into office in 2019, the backlog of pension arrears inherited from the previous government was over N80 billion.

This figure was disclosed by the governor during an interactive session with pensioners, where he also announced an increment in quarterly pension payments to N1 billion. Additionally, the administration has been working to defray the backlog, having paid N179.7 billion in pensions and gratuities since 2019.

Since the coming of the administration, pension payment in Ogun State has seen significant improvements in several areas, including the clearing pension backlog, timely payments as well as an increase in quarterly and monthly payments.

Pensions are now paid concurrently with workers’ salaries, reflecting a policy shift toward more inclusive and timely worker welfare.

For instance, the governor has announced an increment in quarterly pension payments to N1 billion, while the state government pays over N791 million monthly to retired teachers and local government workers, with a total of 11,616 retirees benefiting from the State Transition Pension Scheme.

Overall, Governor Abiodun’s administration has prioritised pension payments and workers’ welfare, aiming to provide a more stable financial future for retirees.

All this indicates the administration’s commitment to honouring its financial obligations to retirees. In appreciation of that commitment, Ogun State retirees have generally expressed and commended Governor Dapo for prompt payment of their pensions and gratuities.

They lauded the governor’s decision to increase the quarterly disbursement of gratuity from N600 million to N1 billion, describing it as a demonstration of his commitment to their welfare.

Similarly, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has also praised the state government for consistently paying monthly pensions, enabling retirees to plan for essential expenses and manage healthcare needs.

They acknowledged the government’s efforts to clear pension arrears, with the administration having paid N2.5 billion in gratuities as of 2022 and committing to continue prioritizing pension payments.

The union urged the governor to continue improving their conditions, describing the regular payment of monthly pensions as a positive step.

Governor Abiodun, in his keynote address on the auspicious occasion of Workers Day, promised his administration’s commitment to continued improvement in workers’ welfare, commending the organised labour for maintaining harmonious relationship with the state government.

While noting the challenges of the current economy, he commended President Bola Tinubu for his bold reform policies, which according to him, had started yielding positive results.

His words: “In a special way, I wish to commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to repositioning the economy and motivating the Nigerian labour force for greater productivity and national development.

“Today, inflation is falling, the exchange rate is stable, fuel is available and stable food prices are dropping like we have never seen before. The economy has turned the bend, Nigeria is rising again.

His administration’s reform-driven policies have been pivotal in enhancing the capacity, welfare, and competitiveness of our workforce, while also reinforcing peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.

“The strategic investments and substantial resources directed toward workforce development are a clear testament to his dedication to building a stronger, more resilient Nigeria. “It is my sincere belief that today’s gathering is organised in the same spirit through which we, as government and workers, are committed in our respective capacities to contribute meaningfully towards sustaining the development of our dear state and securing a brighter future for generations yet unborn.”

The governor pleaded with trade unions to sustain the existing working relationship, which he noted, had turned Ogun State to an industrial destination of choice for investors both local and foreign.

He said: “I must express my profound appreciation to the organized labour movement for maintaining the peaceful industrial atmosphere we have enjoyed in Ogun State Public Service since the inception of this administration.

Undoubtedly, the dedication and commitment of our workers have not only been the bedrock of our administration’s successes but also the driving force propelling the careful and effective implementation of our policies and programmes for the socio-economic advancement of Ogun State.

“In commemoration of the 2025 Workers’ Day, I salute the understanding, dedication, and professionalism of the entire Ogun State workforce towards the successful realisation of our ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda.

“It is true, as the legendary labour leader Walter Reuther once said: ‘There is no greater calling than to serve your fellow men. There is no greater contribution than to help the weak. There is no greater satisfaction than to have done it well.’

Without our workforce — the engine room of government — very little could be achieved. I say a heartfelt thank you. “I also commend the various Unions and Associations under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), ably led by Comrade Ahmed Ademola Benco, Trade Union Congress (TUC), ably led by Comrade Hakeem Lasisi and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), led by Comrade Isa Olude, for their rare display of maturity, dialogue, and perceptiveness in handling labour-related issues, particularly at negotiation tables.

“As Ernest Ikoli, one of Nigeria’s pioneering labour advocates, rightly noted: ‘The strength of the labour movement lies in its unity and dialogue, not in division.’ This successful hosting of today’s event is a testament to the enduring comradeship between the government and the labour community.

I heartily congratulate the organizing committee and all individuals and groups whose contributions made this celebration possible. “Dear Ogun Workers, as we all know, May Day is a time-honoured tradition commemorating the global struggle for workers’ rights.

It speaks to equity, fairness, and the collective journey towards a society where the dignity of labour is not merely spoken about but practiced and protected. “As Samuel Gompers, founder of the American Federation of Labour, once stated: ‘The rights of the workers and the welfare of the community are inseparable.’

“In Ogun State, the synergy between the workforce and government resonates deeply, and has consistently positioned our State as a beacon of innovation, enterprise, and human capital development. Our cooperation has yielded positive outcomes, placing Ogun State firmly on the path of sustainable socioeconomic growth.

