Sustained Sell-off Keeps Equities Trading In Red

The Nigerian equities market maintained its bearish performance as sustained profit-taking activities in tier-1 banks and MTNN (-1.3%) triggered a 0.4 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Consequently, the All-Share Index closed at 103,736.08 points. Sequentially, the MTD and YTD returns settled at -0.8 per cent and +38.7 percent, respectively.

The total trading volume increased by 20.4 percent to 487.73 million units, valued at N15.64 billion, and exchanged in 8,908 deals. ZENITHBANK was the most traded stock by volume and value at 161.68 million units and N7.03 billion, respectively. Sectoral performance was mixed, as the Banking (-2.7%) and Industrial Goods (-0.1%) indices settled lower, while the Consumer Goods (+0.5%) and Insurance (+0.4%) indices advanced.

The Oil & Gas index remained flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.9x), as 25 tickers lost relative to 22 gainers. CILEASING (-9.8%) and MBENEFIT (-8.6%) topped the losers’ list, while MORISON (+9.8%) and SCOA (+9.8%) recorded the most significant gains of the day.