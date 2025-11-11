Sustained Macroeconomic Stability, Others Key To Maintaining Private Sector Expansion’

The continued expansion of Nigeria’s private sector will depend on factors such as sustained macro – economic stability, improved infrastructure reliability, and policy consistency, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for October 2025.

Noting that the PMI rose to 54.0 in October from 53.4 recorded in September, the analysts said that this indicated a, “solid monthly expansion in private sector activity and marks the 11th consecutive month of growth since December 2024.”

“The upturn in the PMI was primarily driven by stronger output growth and a sharper rise in new orders, supported by improving domestic demand, product innovation, and softening inflationary pressures relative to the trends observed through 2023 and early 2024,” they said.

They further stated: “Business activity in Nigeria expanded at the fastest pace in six months, reflecting a sustained rise in customer demand and the successful introduction of new products and services.

Firms across all four key sectors—manufacturing, agriculture, services, and wholesale/ retail—reported increased output levels, with manufacturing posting the strongest growth.”

The analysts, however, noted that while firms remained optimistic about future output, business confidence weakened for the fourth consecutive month, reaching its lowest level since May 2025.

According to the analysts, “about 46 per cent of surveyed firms expect output to rise over the next 12 months, underpinned by plans to expand operations, scale up marketing, and pursue export opportunities.

Nonetheless, persistent macroeconomic headwinds— including currency volatility, energy costs, and delayed client payments—continue to weigh on sentiment, reflecting a cautious optimism among private sector players.”

They, however, stated that the improvement in the October PMI reading, “underscores the resilience of Nigeria’s private sector amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop,” adding that, “the combination of rising output, robust new orders, and easing supply bottlenecks points to gradual recovery momentum, supported by improving liquidity, policy stability, and softening inflation expectations.”