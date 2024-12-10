Sustained Investment, Innovative Strategies Critical To Achieving 2025 TB Targets – Remi Tinubu

Share

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said with sustained investment, innovative strategies and renewed focus, Nigeria would be able to achieve the global tuberculosis targets by 2035.

Speaking at the 2024 National TB Conference themed “Public-Private Partnership and Integrated Service Delivery: Panacea to End TB in Nigeria,” on Tuesday in Abuja organised by the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, she assured that the federal government was fully committed to achieving the targets.

Tinubu regretted that despite the progress the country has made thus far in the fight against tuberculosis, the global burden of TB still remains alarming, particularly in low and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

She said: “We are here today because, despite the progress we have all made in the fight against the disease, the global burden of TB still remains alarming, particularly in low and middle-income countries like ours.

“Globally, and according to the 2024 World Tuberculosis Report by the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 10.8 million people developed TB in 2023, with 1.6 million people losing their lives, and 12% of the global burden affecting the most vulnerable – the children and young adolescents.

“Tuberculosis is still a leading cause of death in Nigeria. The country ranks as the sixth highest burden country across the world and first in Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2024 also reveals that Nigeria recorded approximately 467,000 TB cases in 2023.

“Despite these challenges, I am encouraged by the progress that has been made so far. Thanks to the commitment of the Tinubu administration, civil society organizations, healthcare providers, and international partners. Subsequently, we have seen a steady increase in the number of people diagnosed and treated for TB.

“However, as we celebrate our successes, we must also acknowledge that there is still much work to be done. We cannot afford to be complacent, and I assure you that the Federal Government remains fully committed to achieving the global TB targets by 2035.

“To achieve this, we will require sustained investment, innovative strategies, and a renewed focus on breaking the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care and support that they desperately need.”

Commending leadership of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, on his commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the First Lady reiterated her commitment to the collective fight against TB.

“I believe that the solution to ending TB lies in the strength of our partnerships both public and private, and in the integrated delivery of services that leave no one behind.

“I am glad that the money I donated earlier this year has been used judiciously to procure more TB diagnostics tools which will help to increase TB diagnosis and case finding.

“The discussions, the partnerships, and the strategies that will emerge from this conference will serve as the foundation for the actions we must take in the coming years.

“To the health workers, community leaders, activists and TB survivors who are tirelessly working on the front lines, you are the true heroes of this fight, and we are grateful for your dedication.

“I am confident that, united in our efforts, we can and will end TB in Nigeria and contribute to the global fight to eradicate this devastating disease.”

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate who noted that the private sector in Nigeria has committed up to $25 million over time to support TB-related activities, added that Nigeria was leveraging health as a tool for healing, unity, and national prosperity.

“Health touches every one of us—whether young or old, rich or poor, North or South—and even beyond our borders. It is this shared humanity that drives our efforts to improve health outcomes and, in doing so, foster unity and recovery.

“I reaffirm our commitment to eliminating TB in Nigeria. Tuberculosis affects millions in our country, especially vulnerable populations, including women, mothers, and grandmothers. Tackling this disease requires an inclusive, rights-based, and gender-responsive approach that leaves no one behind.

“I am proud to report that we have adopted global best practices to accelerate our progress. While Nigeria has made significant strides, we must do more.

“One of our key strategies was the launch of the Private Sector TB Initiative in July 2024, in collaboration with the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria. This initiative, led by Dr. Bawa and supported by other partners, has mobilized resources to strengthen TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment efforts.

“Through this initiative, the Nigerian private sector has committed up to $25 million over time to support TB-related activities. Private sector engagement is critical, as these organizations employ large numbers of workers in industries such as banking, oil and gas, cement production, and telecommunications.

“By integrating TB control into workplace health programs and expanding health insurance coverage, the private sector is playing a pivotal role in our fight against TB.”

Share

Please follow and like us: