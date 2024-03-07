Sustained Interest in Transcorp Power LIfts ASI, up 0.04%

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday continued on the upward movement closed as the benchmark index gained 0.40 per cent to close at 99,591.64 points. Sustained investor interest in TRANSPOWER (+9.99%), FBNH (+9.95%), and TRANSCORP (+9.96%) outweighed losses in GTCO (-0.84%), ZENITHBANK (-4.23%), and UBA (-0.23%), keeping the market in the positive terrain.

Consequently, the year- to-date return rose to 33.19 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦226.83 trillion to close at ₦56.31 trillion. The total volume of trade increased by 4.6 per cent to 416.48 million units, valued at N19.51 billion, and exchanged in 9,338 deals. TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 67.40 million units, while TRANSPOWER was the most traded stock by value at N11.78 billion.

Performance across the sectors was mixed, as the Banking (+0.2%) in- dex advanced, while the Consumer Goods (-0.8%) and Insurance (-0.2%) indices posted losses. Meanwhile, the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.6x), as 29 tickers lost relative to 18 gainers.

TANTALIZER (-10.0%) and IKEJAHOTEL (-10.0%) recorded the highest losses of the day, while TRANSPOWER (+10.0%) and TRANSCORP (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list.