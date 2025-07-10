Sustained FPI Inflows Propel Naira’s Marginal Rise In 4 Months

The naira climbed to its strongest level in nearly four months last week, buoyed by steady foreign portfolio inflows and improved liquidity conditions, even as Nigeria’s external reserves continued their downward drift.

At the close of trading on Friday, the naira appreciated by 0.9 per cent week-on-week to ₦1,528.00 per US dollar at the official window—its firmest since March 14, 2025.

The local unit touched an intraweek high of ₦1,526.15/$ on Wednesday, bolstered by robust supply from foreign investors participating in the Open Market Operations (OMO) auction, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remaining notably absent from the market throughout the week.

Analysts welcomed the CBN’s restrained stance, saying it signals confidence in market-driven pricing and has contributed to easing speculative demand.

“By staying passive, the CBN is reinforcing credibility in the FX framework and shrinking arbitrage opportunities,” said analysts at FSDH Merchant Bank.

Market sentiment also turned mildly bullish in the parallel segment, where the naira gained N3 to settle at N1,557.00/$ on Thursday.

Forward market activity mirrored this optimism, with the naira appreciating across all tenors — advancing by 1.1 per cent at the 1-month contract (N1,566.00/$), 2.0 per cent at three months (N1,622.20/$), 3.0 per cent at 6 months (N1,707.98/$), and 4.0 per cent at the 1-year tenor (N1,879.61/$).

Cordros Capital analysts projected continued near-term stability, supported by improved FX liquidity and reduced demandside pressures.

“However, we caution that renewed global headwinds or slippage in domestic fundamentals could erode these gains,” the firm noted in its weekly outlook.

Yet, beneath the surface, structural vulnerabilities persist. Nigeria’s gross external reserves dipped for the seventh consecutive week, declining by $138.3 million to $37.18 billion as of July 2, 2025.

The sustained drawdown in reserve buffers has reignited concerns over the sustainability of the naira’s recent strength, particularly in the absence of sizeable non-portfolio FX inflows.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have continued to dominate the market, contributing 36.98 percent of the $1.03 billion in total FX inflows last week. By contrast, non-bank corporates accounted for 27.56 per cent, exporters 22.39 per cent, and other sources 13.06 per cent.

The CBN’s injection of $96.3 million represented a modest 9.4 per cent share of flows. Cumulative figures for June paint a starker picture:

FPIs were responsible for a commanding 67.29 percent of all FX inflows, compared to just 13.02 percent from corporates, 10.87 percent from exporters, and 8.43 percent from the apex bank.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso reiterated the bank’s ambition to secure at least $1 billion monthly in diaspora remittances, hinging this target on the strict enforcement of FX compliance codes and the deepening of regulatory oversight.

Despite the recent momentum, analysts caution that Nigeria’s currency outlook remains exposed to several downside risks, including external rate shocks, underwhelming oil production, and delays in structural economic reforms.