Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, claimed on Friday that Russia is trying to wreak havoc in Africa in order to divert attention away from itself.

“Even when they (the Russians) attempt to stir up turmoil in Africa, we observe weakness rather than power.

In a video address to the Ambrosetti Forum being held in the Italian town of Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como, Zelenskyy remarked, “They are not exhibiting power; in fact, they are trying to deflect the world’s attention.

He added that without the return of Crimea, a settlement to the Donbass conflict, and the liberation of occupied regions, a lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe is not possible.

He continued by saying that Ukraine, a developed country, does not recognise Crimea as being a part of Russia.

The scenario cannot continue, and there will be ongoing anarchy since other nations do not recognise it.

Russia is trying to get this. It can be settled militarily or diplomatically.

The Ambrosetti Forum, which discusses world events, heard Zelenskyy say that removing Russian forces from the peninsula will save lives.

Demilitarising the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Ukrainian president, is “everyone’s primary duty to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.”

Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for Italy’s assistance throughout the conflict and said he had no doubt that Italy, which will have the G7 Presidency in 2019, would offer potent answers for not only the security of Ukraine or Europe, but also for that of the entire world.