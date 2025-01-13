Sustainable parenting and its impact on family dynamics in 2025 (II)

Share

As I conclude this article this week on sustainable parenting and its impacts on family dynamics in 2025, it is essential I recognize the unique challenges that this new – year brings. The unpredictable nature of each new- year often presents parents with a variety of obstacles that require adaptability and resilience. But these will not come without the right tools and strategies which are the crux of this piece.

Economic pressures have undoubtedly been one of the recurrent challenges parents face every new – year: The start of the year often brings financial strains due to expenses such as house upkeep expenses, school fees, books and uniforms. Economic challenges prevalent in Nigeria and other parts of the world add pressure on parents to provide for their families, potentially leading to longer working hours in some instances while in some, parents engage in two or more business enterprises to buffer their finances thereby making them to spend less time with their children.

In many cases, the economic challenges that parents face at the beginning of each year go beyond the direct costs of education. While ensuring their children’s access to quality schooling is a significant burden, parents are also deeply concerned about other pressing financial obligations; such as the rising costs of food and housing. These essential needs can intensify the strain on household budgets, particularly in a country like Nigeria, where economic instability and inflation are persistent realities.

One of the most pressing concerns for many families is the affordability of housing. It is common for landlords to increase rent at the start of a new year, they often cite inflation or the rising cost of building materials and house maintenance as justification. Additionally, the cost of food, which is already a significant portion of most household expenses, often sees seasonal spikes in prices around the new -year. Families must grapple with ensuring that their children are well-fed and receive balanced nutrition, even as food prices soar. For larger families or those with limited income, this becomes an even more daunting task.

These broader financial challenges highlight the interconnected nature of economic pressures that parents face at the beginning of the year, emphasizing the need for strategic planning and support to help families navigate these demanding circumstances. It is in the light of this I suggest below interventions for parent coaches on how to help parents and families sustain the year 2025

1. Leverage the Strength of a Quality Parenting Community: Parenting is not natural. You need the right knowledge to survive it and such resides in a quality parenting community you belong to. I always believe that leverage work is better than laborious work. Parenting is a challenging journey, but it becomes significantly more manageable when parents are part of a supportive and resourceful community where experiences are shared and advice are offered in emotional support during tough times. Parents can gain access to strategies, and resources that they may not have discovered on their own. In a world where family structures and societal norms are evolving, a strong parenting community helps parents stay informed about effective approaches to raising emotionally resilient, well-rounded children.

2. Enhance Financial Literacy to Navigate a Dynamic Economy: The rise in the cost of foods is not limited to Nigeria alone. The global economy is constantly changing, and financial literacy is essential for parents to provide stability for their families. With rising costs of education, housing, and daily living expenses, parents must develop the skills to manage their finances effectively. Financial literacy equips parents with the ability to budget wisely, prioritize expenses, save for future needs, and invest in opportunities that can improve their financial standing. Parents who understand the importance of financial planning can make more informed decisions about their spending, reducing financial stress and creating a more secure environment for their children.

3. Embrace the Knowledge of Emotional Intelligence: Emotional intelligence is a critical skill for parents to nurture healthy relationships within the family. It involves the ability to understand, manage, and express emotions effectively while also recognizing and responding to the emotions of others. Parents with high emotional intelligence are better equipped to handle the stresses of parenting, communicate effectively with their children, and model positive behaviour. They can create a home environment where everyone feels heard, respected, and valued, which nurtures emotional security and resilience. Training in emotional intelligence can help parents identify their own emotional triggers, manage conflicts constructively, and develop empathy for their children’s experiences.

By integrating these suggested interventions; building strong parenting communities, improving financial literacy, and embracing emotional intelligence, parents can create a sustainable and positive impact on their families in 2025 and beyond.

