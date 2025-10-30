Sustainable Innovators Honoured At Landmark Nigeria Innovation Summit

The 10th Nigeria Innovation Summit, a landmark event held at the MUSON Centre in Lagos, celebrated the pioneers driving sustainable progress across the nation.

Under the theme “Sustainable Innovation,” the summit convened a diverse gathering of startups, tech leaders, and policymakers to showcase transformative ideas. The ceremony’s climax was the 2025 Nigeria Innovation Awards, which honoured a select group of organisations and individuals for their creative and socially impactful work.

Among the distinguished recipients were TotalEnergies, recognised for championing sustainable energy solutions; eHealth Africa, honoured for advancing healthcare access through technology; and Kevinblak, named the Most Innovative Content Creator of the Year.

They were joined by other leaders including Rise Networks, DigiLearns, Lumos Laboratories, and Louer Global Limited, whose collective achievements in areas from digital learning to waste-to-energy technology exemplify scalable and purposeful innovation.

By spotlighting these winners, the summit underscored a powerful message that true innovation must deliver measurable, lasting change, proving that when rooted in purpose, it becomes genuine transformation for Nigeria’s socio-economic development.