Sustainable Devt: Neveah Begins Recycling Operations

Neveah Limited, a leading Nigerian recycling company, has officially commenced operations at its state-of-the-art aluminum and copper recycling facility in Ogun State, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

Speaking at the launch and initial production run, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ibidapo Lawal, announced that the plant had successfully produced its first batch of aluminum ingots with an impressive purity level of 85.1%.

“In its maiden run, the facility produced aluminum ingots boasting a purity of 85.1%, reflecting our commitment to high-quality output as we prepare for full-scale operations,” Lawal said.

Utilizing advanced technologies and precision instruments, Neveah ensures that every ingot not only meets but exceeds stringent international standards. This technological advantage positions the company to compete in global export markets, underscoring its role in driving Africa’s contribution to the global circular economy.

“This milestone is more than just production; it’s a glimpse into our future. We are not just recycling; we are redefining how Africa contributes to the global circular economy,” Lawal added.

The multi-billion Naira plant has the capacity to process over 44,000 metric tons of aluminum and copper annually. When fully operational, it is projected to generate over $150 million in export revenue, create approximately 500 direct jobs, and over 6,000 indirect employment opportunities. In addition, it is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 377,000 tons annually, aligning with Nigeria’s climate goals and Neveah’s mission of promoting sustainable industrial growth.

Neveah’s swift ascent in the sector has not gone unnoticed. The company recently topped the Metals & Mining category and ranked 21st on the Financial Times’ 2025 list of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies, a testament to its operational excellence and global competitiveness.

“As Neveah transitions to full-scale production, it is poised to transform scrap materials into high-quality metals, strengthen Nigeria’s export portfolio, and promote a circular economy that supports both local communities and international markets,” Lawal concluded.