Sustainable Devt: Group Harps On Value Re-Orientation To Drive Transformation Agenda

Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo (NNII) Foundation, a socio-cultural group have called for inclusive leadership and value re-orientation to achieve transformation and sustainable development in Nigeria.

They made the call during a virtual press conference ahead of it’s fourth annual conference, with a theme, “Driving Transformation through value Re-orientation, inclusive Leadership and Sustainability” scheduled for Dec. 3rd in Abuja.

Josephine Anenih, President of the group, noted the pivotal role women play in achieving transformation, stressing the need to promote inclusive leadership and address challenges affecting them with a view to ensure it’s success.

Anenih, explained that the conference would explore holistic approaches that would address insecurity, women’s rights and economic empowerment, poor political representation, Gender Based Violence, amongst others.

She said: “it is high time we all come together to discuss the problems affecting us and proffer solutions to bring about sustainable development in our nation.”

Mrs Nnedinso ogaziechi, National Publicity Secretary, NNIIF, said: “we believe that the country direly needs series of conversations for the exchange of ideas, more national bonding and functional productivity dialogue that can aid development.

” Women have the qualities that can drive development. We have both the drive and natural instincts to seek and create solutions to problems without recourse to wars and conflicts.”

Also, Mrs Nonye Ragis-Okpara, a former Ambassador to Singapore and group member, explained that the group serves as a platform for Igbo women to discuss and address challenges at the regional and national level to bring positive change through value re-orientation.

Prominent figures expected at the event include Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs; Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sen. Ned Nwoko; Dr Timi Agary.

Others are: Khalifa Sanusi II, (Sarkin Kano); Osita Chidoka, former minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development; Labaran Maku, former minister of Information and Communication; amongst others.

