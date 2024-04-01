Sustainable Devt: Experts Seek More Empowerment For Women

Professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the First Lady of Kwara State, and Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, the Deputy Governor of Cross River State among other sustainable experts have called for more empowerment for women with a view to achieving sustainable development.

The experts made the call on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the House Of Lords, London during the Global Sustainability Summit organized by a group known as CleanCyclers to address pressing environmental challenges and promote sustainable solutions.

At the summit, Professor Abdulrazaq said that the event presented a unique opportunity to move from marginal changes to transformative redevelopment using the people, planet and profit framework to make better decisions.

She maintained that it will also help to build on opportunities and bring about sustainable development with a more equitable distribution of wealth by combining public and private sector expertise.

“We can empower women and drive solutions towards achieving sustainable development. It is in line with this, however, that I want to once again commend the organizers for taking and as well as sustaining this dialogue with a view to promoting gender parity in the quest for socially and environmentally sustainable communities and societies.

“One that is better equipped to surmount shared challenges while providing the enabling environment for all to thrive. She stated.

Speaking earlier, Otto Canon, the founder/ CEO of CleanCyclers, and convener of the Global Sustainability Summit, expressed his heartfelt concern regarding the unsustainable practices of corporations and governments around the world while calling for actions that will inspire others to embrace sustainability as a way of life.

He said, “The summit served as a platform for dialogue, igniting a collective passion for sustainable action. Participants exchanged knowledge and experiences, addressing urgent climate action, renewable energy revolutions and sustainable finance. Keynote speeches delivered calls to action, inspiring attendees to embrace sustainability as a way of life.

“The Global Sustainability Summit and Awards 2024 was more than a gathering; it was a clarion call for change. With participants coming from diverse backgrounds and industries, the event underscored the universal relevance of sustainability and the urgency of collective action.

“In the wake of the summit, the world stands at a crossroads. It is up to each of us to choose the path of sustainability, for in our collective actions, lies the power to shape a better world for all.”

The summit culminated in an awards ceremony, recognizing exemplary contributions to the sustainability landscape. Awardees included Charlotte Magayi, CEO of Mukuru Clean Stoves, whose innovative cook stoves are transforming lives; His Excellency Hon. Peter Odey, Deputy Governor of Cross River State, championing sustainable development initiatives and Her Excellency Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State, leading humanitarian efforts through Ajike People’s Support Centre.

Others are Sonia Dunlop, CEO of the Global Solar Council, driving renewable energy transitions; Nicole Hakim, Mariana Bejarano and Cristina Cruz of Spora Studios, revolutionising materials with mycelium-based products; Joanna Knight, Co-founder of a Sustainable Design Collective, advocating for eco-friendly design solutions; and many others, all representing the vanguard of sustainability leadership.

Official partners of the summit included esteemed organizations such as FAO, World Food Forum, AYM4COP, ADHS, Vendoir, Vertical Aspects, Lines and Web. Representatives of these organizations, including Élitz-Doris Okwudli, coordinator of AYM4COP, and Oshoma Zekeri, Co-founder of Vendoir.