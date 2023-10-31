Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Concern for African airlines

Africa left behind

African airlines are concerned they may be left behind in the race to secure enough sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Latin American airlines are equally concerned.

Across Europe, fuel made from dead animals has grown fortyfold since 2006, according to new research. Much of this material is used in cars and trucks as biodiesel, which is classed as a sustainable fuel, and as such it has a much lower carbon footprint under the rules.

But the UK and EU governments are now very keen to increase the use of these types of waste to make aviation greener. To that end, they are putting in place challenging mandates that will require airlines to use a bigger proportion of sustainable aviation fuel in their tanks.

The question is, how many dead pigs are needed to fuel an airplane?

According to Transport & Environment, a flight from Paris to New York would need fat from 8,800 dead pigs if all the fuel came from animal sources.

Diversion creates another problem

So, diverting these ingredients to biofuels is actually creating another problem. It would put people in competition with the aviation industry. And when it comes to the purse strings of the aviation sector, the pet food industry would find it really difficult to compete.

Sustainable aviation fuel is the future of aviation fuel. Nigeria and most African countries have not bothered about it because it involves a lot of research, investment, and certifications from requisite authorities worldwide before they can accept to use that. The continent does not have that power or resources.

Sustainable aviation fuels are approaching a breakthrough moment. Made mostly from agricultural, food, and industrial waste or crops, SAFs are produced chemically or through microbial fermentation, as in a brewery, from non-fossil-fuel materials.

Such materials range from used beef fat to trash to waste carbon from the atmosphere or factories. Used in a blend with traditional jet fuel, SAFs promise to cut carbon emissions from jets by as much as 80 per cent.

SAFs comprise just 0.1 per cent of jet fuel in use today and are beset by challenges like high cost and uneven supply chains. But with some airlines aiming to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, aviation biofuel manufacturing is poised to grow.

Sustainable aviation fuel is so much more expensive than jet fuel that airlines are already complaining and groaning over.

Maybe, somewhere down the line when the usage increases, the cost of SAF will go down. But as of today, it is more expensive.

A future thing for African airlines

It is more of a future thing for African airlines. The continent’s airlines as it appears would continue to use the jet fuel as they do not have the emission rules guiding them here.

A prevailing sentiment among African airlines is the concern over the expensive nature of SAF. Jennifer Bamuturaki, CEO of Uganda Airlines, voiced the industry’s shared concern, stating: “African airlines say SAF is expensive, it’s three times the cost of Jet A1 fuel.”

The financial limitations faced by African carriers pose a significant obstacle to their transition to more sustainable fuel options. Balancing the imperative of sustainability with the economic viability of airlines is a pressing challenge that demands collaborative solutions.

Some experts have drawn attention to the limited availability of new aircraft, stating: “If we need 1000 aircraft here [Africa], I wonder where they will be coming from, probably secondhand aircraft with old engines burning fuel and polluting.”

The scarcity of new aircraft puts African airlines in a position where they may have to rely on older, less fuel-efficient planes, hindering their progress toward sustainability. Overcoming this challenge requires innovative thinking and collaboration among industry players.

Experts’ views

The Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways, Allan Kilavuka, at a panel discussion recently on SAF, called for policy support and financial incentives to aid the African aviation industry.

He posed the question, “Can we get subsidies? We don’t have scale, and that’s a fact… bigger emitters should be penalised at our expense.” Kilavuka stressed the need for policies that level the playing field and provide support for African airlines.

This, he reiterated, would ensure a fair and sustainable transition to SAF while recognising the unique challenges faced by African carriers.

There is a pressing need to address the affordability and access to SAF in Africa. African airlines strongly emphasise the expensive nature of SAF, which hinders their ability to adopt sustainable fuel options.

Collaborative efforts, innovative thinking, and policy support are essential in unlocking access to SAF. Many voiced the need to be actively involved in the entire SAF value chain to exert influence, explore alternative strategies, and advocate for financial incentives.

By overcoming these barriers collectively, the African aviation industry can embark on a sustainable path, ensuring a greener and more responsible future.

Good African examples

However, 2023 has seen a few examples of the successful use of SAF in Africa. In May, Kenya Airways operated its most sustainable flight between Nairobi and Amsterdam, providing valuable insights into the future development and use of low-carbon fuels in Africa. Similarly, in April, Ethiopian Airlines took delivery of its 20th Airbus A350 with a 30 per cent blend SAF.

Indonesia on Friday flew its first commercial flight using palm oil-blended jet fuel, as the world’s biggest producer of the commodity pushes for wider use of biofuels to cut fuel imports.

Operated by flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, the Boeing 737-800NG aircraft carried more than 100 passengers from the capital Jakarta to Surakarta city about 550 kilometres (342 miles) away.

Garuda conducted several tests including a flight test on the new fuel earlier this month and an engine ground test in August.

The palm-oil blended jet fuel is produced by Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina (PERTM.UL) at its Cilacap refinery, using hydro-processed esters and fatty acid (HEFA) technology and is made of refined bleached deodorized palm kernel oil.

Last line

Striking a balance between economic viability and environmental responsibility remains a pressing challenge for the industry in Africa.