Sustainable Alternatives to Single-Use Plastics

“Today, we produce about 400 million tonnes of plastic waste every year and approximately 36 percent of all plastic waste produced are used in packaging including single -use plastic products for food and beverage containers.” (UNEP). It’s no longer news that Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has banned the use of Styrofoam and some selected single use plastic, especially in food preservation and serving. The widespread use of single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam, has become a pressing global concern due to its detrimental impact on the environment and human health. Styrofoam is used for food packaging, disposable cutler, plastic bags and beverage containers, and these items contribute to pollution, marine debris, and the depletion of natural resources.

Styrofoam, a derivative of polystyrene, is one of those materials that are everywhere around us. Polystyrene is an inexpensive and hard plastic and probably the only polyethylene which is more common in our everyday life. Polystyrene do not degrade easily, much of the disposable packaging that we eat from today are made with Styrofoam, which will be around in 500 years. Apart from their inability to degrade, no known recycling procedure has been identified as a method of reducing its impact on the environment. Asides from Styrofoam, we have all encountered other single-use plastics in our daily lives – think of plastic bags, straws, biscuit trays, shampoo bottles and ice cream containers. Unfortunately, these convenient items are designed for one- time use and then thrown away, leading to a staggering amount of waste generated annually.

Sadly, the convenience of single-use plastics comes at a high environmental cost. The single-Ause plastics pose serious environmental stress for many reasons. Only about 14% of plastic packaging is collected for recycling globally. Up to 75 – 199 million tons of plastic enter our oceans each year. Plastic makes up 80% of marine debris. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch floating in the Pacific Ocean contains over 87,000 tonnes of plastic debris. The detrimental impact on ecosystems and the planet is becoming increasingly evident and call for sustainable alternative are growing louder. Globally, the widespread use and im- proper disposal of single-use plastic has many adverse environmental impacts. These include: Pollution of our waterways and oceans: plastic debris are found in canals, waterways, ocean surface, seabed and coastlines worldwide.

It is estimated that 1,000 rivers are accountable for nearly 80% of global annual riverine plastic emissions into the ocean. Harm to wildlife and marine ecosystem: over 260 species, including in- vertebrate, turtles, fish, seabirds and mammals have been impacted after ingesting or becoming entangled in plastics. Toxins in plastic accumulate up the food chain and impact large predators like tuna and sword fish. Plastic waste is a major component of terrestrial litter. It impacts landscapes, roadways and public areas. Plastics exacerbate climate change: 99% of plastics are derived from fossil fuels. Plastic production and transportation use 6% of global oil consumption. Plastic decomposes slowly, re- leasing methane and other potent greenhouse gases.

Production of plastic contributes. to natural resources depletion: the production cycle of single-plastics depends on extracting finite resources like petroleum, natural gas and other fossil fuels. Recovering and recycling plastics and recycling plastic requires expenditures of water, energy and other resources. Single-use plastic can also negatively affect human health: microplastics (plastics particles under 5mm) have been detected in many human organs and tissues. Humans ingest thousands of microplastic particles through food, water, and air pollution every year. Microplastics found in placentas of pregnant women can cross into fetal circulations.

Phthalates added to some plastics are linked to allergies, asthma, and breast cancer risk. These mounting concerns over single-use plastics has sparked a global movement towards finding sustainable alternatives. People are becoming more aware of the environmental and health consequences and are actively seeking solutions to reduce plastic use and waste. The urgency for change cannot be overstated. The moves by the Lagos State Gov- ernment, through Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, are for the good of all. It’s essential for the preservation of our planet and future generations. Hence, what are the alternatives to single –use plastics. Biodegradable materials are promising alternatives to traditional plastics.

These materials are designed to break down naturally over time, reducing the environmental impact. From packaging made from plant starch to cutlery made from cellulose, there is a wide variety of biodegradable options available. Also, compostable alternatives take sustainability a step further. These materials not only break down, but also enrich the soil when composted. Compostable plastics made from renewable resources like cornstarch or sugarcane offer a viable solution for reducing waste and closing the loop on our consumption habits.

Call to Action:

The consumer should carry reusable bags, containers, bottles and utensils when shopping or eating outside, choose products with minimal, recyclable or compostable packaging, refuse unnecessary plastic straw, cutlery, bags or packaging when possible and get involved in campaigns against problem of plastic products. The business community should see the ban as a call for protection of the earth. The ban will encourage the use of alternative materials such as paper straws, compostable items etc. Businesses can also offer discount for customers, who bring reusable cups and bags as incentives. This will also promote redesigning operations and supply chains to minimize plastic us- age, implement take-back programs for plastic waste recycling.

The government should set plastic reduction and recycling targets for businesses, make companies responsible for plastic waste through “Extended Producer Responsibility,” set standards for plastic free events, activities, packaging and compostable alternatives, and give incentives for plastic recycling. In conclusion, sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics are essential in combating the environmental crisis we face. Biodegradable and compostable materials, along with the rise of plant-based plastics, offer promising solutions. By making conscious choices and embracing these alternatives, we can play our part in creating a cleaner and more sustainable future. Ultimately, it is the collective effort of individuals, businesses, and policymakers that will make a lasting impact on our planet. Together, let’s choose sustainable alternatives and pave way for a cleaner, greener and more environmentally conscious world. A Greater Lagos Rising.’

Lasisi, Adedoyin K.S is an environment, and Safety Expert, and the Coordinator of ÈKÓ EnviroTalk TV.