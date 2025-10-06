‘Sustainability’ll Contribute To 30% Of Nigeria’s GDP’

Sustainability with good environment provision by the government can contribute to nothing less than 30 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, Head, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Ekuma Eze, has said. He also said that it will create millions of jobs along the valuechain.

Sustainability in the energy sector refers to the practice of meeting the world’s energy needs in a way that is environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and economically viable for the long term. It involves transitioning to energy sources and systems that minimize negative impacts on the environment, conserve natural resources, and support the well-being of current and future generations. It has some aspects.

In renewable energy, it relates to increasing the use of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and improving the efficiency of energy production, transmission, and consumption to reduce waste and minimize environmental impact.

In carbon emissions reduction, it refers to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from energy production and consumption to mitigate climate change while in resource conservation, it relates to conserving natural resources, such as water and land, in energy production and consumption.

It also relates to ensuring that energy development and use benefit local communities and respect their rights and interests and ensuring that energy systems are economically sustainable and provide benefits for current and future generations. Eze in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend stated that sustainability was the next oil in Nigeria’s economy because of the potential in the value chain, the potential to create jobs, adding that the potential to create green jobs is massive.

He said: “We have not scratched it. Now, let me give you an example. The school bag we recycled, you know how many people it created employment for? As little as that initiative is. Over 50 people were involved in the production. In the production of that? So take it to different areas of sustainability.

You can see how massive that sector is, that if we can tap into it as a country, (it will be, you know, where we can create the most jobs. “If the government provides the enabling environment to different needs, the contribution to the GDP will be nothing less than 30% across the value chain.

How much does one contribute to the value chain, to the GDP? So, how is it when it is limited? It is by all we are doing. “No business will make this kind of investment and rely on that without making a sustainable arrangement for the energy field. So you are talking about sustainability. Everything you see out there is sustainability. So, you look at the environment. We are very careful about providing green areas.

So those green areas, what do they do? They help in reducing emissions and providing the right environment for people. Look at the area of recycling. Huge, huge potential. You know, where we are, instead of allowing things to get into the drains, collect and recycle. Make the environment friendly and in the course of doing that, you are creating jobs.