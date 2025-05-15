Sustainability: Swiss Envoy Hails NBC’s Packaging Collection Hub

Share

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), a leading consumer-packaged goods company in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship.

This was made known as it hosted the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff, at its newly constructed Packaging Collection Hub in Apapa, Lagos recently.

Leading the Swiss delegation, Ambassador Egloff commended NBC for its bold investments in sustainable development, describing the Packaging Collection Hub as a major milestone with the potential to drive significant environmental and economic impact across Nigeria.

Welcoming the delegation, Managing Director of NBC, Mr. Goran Sladic, emphasised the company’s long-term dedication to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth and environmental sustainability through continuous investments in people, technology, and innovation.

“Our Packaging Collection Hub is a clear demonstration of our environmental responsibility, “It is part of our strategic goal to collect and recycle 100 per cent of the packaging we produce by 2030.

“Through this hub, we are actively promoting circular economy while creating green jobs and empowering local waste aggregators — particularly youth and women,” said Sladic.

Sladic expressed NBC’s willingness to explore collaboration with the Swiss government and institutions, noting Switzerland’s global reputation for innovation, efficient recycling systems, and sustainable practices.

“Switzerland is a model for environmental excellence. We see great potential for knowledge exchange and partnerships that will strengthen Nigeria’s circular economy ecosystem,” he added.

