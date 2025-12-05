Sustainability Is Not About Going Viral, BBNaija’s Kola Declares

BBNaija Season 10 top-five house- mate, Kola Omotoso, has urged creators to focus on sustainability over virality, stressing the importance of intellectual property and understanding the rights that govern their work.

He shared his insights during a panel session at the just concluded NECLive 2025, where industry leaders explored ways to grow Africa’s creative economy.

“Sustainability is not about going viral. I believe that a lot of content creators need to be in places. where they under- stand the quality of good content.

Also, they should have intellectual property ownership,” Omotoso said. He added that creators and platforms must work together for mutual benefit. “We both need each other in the best way possible.

It makes things easier for us and gives us scaled value in everything we’re trying to do,” he added. Omotoso’s comments were part of a wider discussion on the economic impact of BBNaija.

Executive Head of Content and Chan- nels, West Africa at MultiChoice Africa, Atinuke Babatunde, emphasised the show’s role in Africa’s creative ecosystem.

“BBNaija is not just a show; it’s an economic stimulus plan, and its ripple effect fits directly into the next pillar of the African creative ecosystem,” she said.

The session unpacked how platforms like MultiChoice are not just broadcasting content, but building ecosystems by fueling innovation, driving collaboration, and helping creators take African stories to the world.