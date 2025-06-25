Sustain Trajectory Of Prioritizing Impactful Projects, Tinubu Urges Sanwo-Olu At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sustain the trajectory of prioritizing impactful projects in the state as he attains the age of 60 Wednesday.

While commending Sanwo-Olu in a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday, the President congratulated the sixth Lagos governor who began his political career under President Tinubu’s mentorship.

Sanwo-Olu’s extensive public service includes distinguished roles as Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation and as a three-time Commissioner across key ministries: Economic Planning and Budget; Commerce and Industry; and Establishments, Training, and Pensions.

The President commended the Governor’s steadfast commitment to Lagos State’s growth and development, noting his alignment with the transformative master plan established during the President’s tenure as Governor (1999–2007).

“Your execution of this vision is exemplified by landmark achievements, including completing the Blue and Red Rail lines and the ongoing preparations for the Purple Line, which will serve the vital Lekki corridor. I urge you to sustain this trajectory by prioritizing impactful projects for Lagosians, notably the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Freedom Way to Victoria Garden City (VGC) Road,” Tinubu said.

The President concluded: “I also wish you continued good health, longevity, and many more years of invaluable service to Lagos State and Nigeria.”

Share