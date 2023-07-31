Sustain reform initiatives to meet expectations, Tinubu charges OHoCSF

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF) to sustain it’s reform initiatives in order to match the expectations of his Dministration.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the President gave this charge at the weekend during the 2023 Civil Service week celebration in Abuja.

The President described the Civil Service as a fulcrum for governance, whose vision and mission are predicated on the instrumentation of policies and progeammes that would enhance national economic and multi-dimensional growth. He noted that the event was a social gathering to appreciate the uncommon, exemplary and commendable performances of deserving Civil Servants.

He said: “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) will require a fitfor-purpose African Public Administration to succeed,” which interrogated intra-African trade and productivity of the continent against the backdrop of the ambitious aspirations of Agenda 2063.