Sustain Peace In Your Domain, Diri Tells New Tarakiri King

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has charged the newly crowned Pere (king) of Tarakiri Clan to sustain the peace in the kingdom during his reign.

Governor Diri gave the charge at the weekend during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to Dr Seiyifa Koroye as the new Tarakiriowei VIII (Pere of Tarakiri Clan) at Ebedebiri town in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Diri equally commended the Regent of Tarakiri, High Chief Fidelis Agbiki, and other chiefs for the successful election, smooth transition and the subsequent coronation of the new king.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, the governor noted that the kingdom had been generally peaceful and without any major crisis that required the government’s intervention.

Describing Koroye as a square peg in a square hole, Diri urged the king to use his wealth of experience to promote the existing peace in the kingdom.

He said despite being a High Chief of the kingdom, he did not interfere in the selection procession and implored the people of the kingdom to support the new king, describing Tarakiri as one of the biggest and proudest kingdoms in the Ijaw nation.

He said: “Tarakiri kingdom has been very peaceful. Unlike few kingdoms in the state where we had to intervene to restore peace, we have had no cause to intervene in Tarakiri.

“I believe Dr Seiyifa Koroye will sustain the existing peace in the kingdom. I also believe that the people of Tarakiri will give him their full support. Tarakiri is one of the largest kingdoms in Bayelsa State, and as a very proud kingdom, you will not let Dr. Koroye fail.

“My charge to you is that you keep the existing peace in the kingdom. You have to cooperate with the Bayelsa traditional rulers council ably led by Bubaraye Dakolo, the king of Ekpetiama Kingdom.

“I expect that you will bring your knowledge and wisdom into that council so it will benefit from your wealth of experience.”

In his acceptance speech, King Koroye pledged to serve in the interest of the clan, having served in different capacities in the kingdom and in the state.

He promised to reach out to and carry along all the Tarakiri communities in Bayelsa and Delta states.

The monarch noted that his reign would promote guidance and leadership that would be pleasing to everyone in the clan.

In a welcome address, the former Regent, High Chief Agbiki, stated that although there were challenges during the process of electing a new king, they got encouraging support from the Tarakiri Council of Chiefs.

He equally thanked Governor Diri, his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Seriake Dickson, for their support and roles in ensuring the successful coronation of the new Pere.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of the Staff of the Office to King Koroye by Governor Diri.

The coronation was witnessed by the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council and Ebenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Pere of Kabowei Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty Shadrach Erebulu, Adou III, the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Dr. Konbowei Benson, member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Chief Fred Agbedi and his Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency counterpart, Mrs Marie Ebikake.