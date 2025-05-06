Sustain Ongoing Reconciliation Process,  Eradiri Urges Fubara

Share

Udengs Eradiri, former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, has advised the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to strengthen the ongoing reconciliation process and shut his doors against crisis merchants.

Eradiri commended Fubara for heeding his earlier advice to reconcile with his estranged political benefactor and predecessor, Nyesom Wike, noting that despite criticisms from some Ijaw leaders, the move was both wise and necessary.

The former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide and ex-Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths and Environment made the call in a statement on Tuesday.

He emphasized the importance of keeping at bay individuals who, under the guise of support, instigated political missteps and constitutional breaches that nearly led to Fubara’s impeachment.

“Fubara must learn to keep the enemies of Rivers State—those who once surrounded him—at arm’s length. These are people who made the crisis an ethnic affair and misled him for their personal gain,” Eradiri said.

He described such individuals as opportunists who benefited from the crisis and had no genuine interest in the governor’s success or the peace of Rivers State.

Eradiri also urged Fubara to rebuild his relationship with Wike and align with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, he noted, had acted as a stabilizing force in the conflict.

“If the earlier peace deal initiated by President Tinubu—an experienced political warhorse—had been implemented without interference from these crisis merchants, the political turmoil could have been averted,” he stated.

He continued: “Thank God that President Tinubu saved you through the declaration of emergency rule. This is your second chance—please don’t bungle it.

“I was happy when you stepped out of your comfort zone to begin reconciliation by meeting with Chief Wike and apologizing. That was a courageous move. Now, you must stay the course.”

Eradiri advised the suspended governor to distance himself from individuals who may attempt to derail the peace process by offering unsolicited and disruptive advice.

He also condemned the recent walkout staged by some pro-Fubara women during a Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) empowerment programme by First Lady Remi Tinubu.

The women reportedly left in protest because Theresa Ibas, wife of the Rivers Sole Administrator, represented the First Lady.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and counterproductive. It undermines the reconciliation process and casts doubt on the sincerity of the governor’s commitment to peace,” Eradiri said.

He urged Fubara to call his supporters to order, warning that any action they take would reflect on him.

“Fubara must ensure his supporters refrain from all forms of protest that could further inflame tensions. He must walk his talk and demonstrate leadership.”

Eradiri also appealed to Wike, the suspended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and other stakeholders to forgive Fubara and actively support the reconciliation process.

