Suss Ads will expose Nigerian market to Pan-African business intelligence –Maina

Dennis Maina is the Managing Partner, Suss Ads, an advertising firm based in Kenya. A trailblazer in the Marketing, Tech & Innovation space, he talks about the benefits and opportunities of digital advertising to the Nigerian market, AI and the recent partnership with a Nigerian advertising company, Transmit, in this interview with REGINA OTOKPA. Excerpts:

Your company recently sealed a partnership deal with Transmit. What informed the choice of Nigeria as your next destination for partnership all the way from Kenya?

Nigeria’s dynamic advertising landscape and its position as a major economic force in Africa makes it a natural choice for our next strategic partnership.

Transmit has been revolutionising radio advertising in Nigeria, and we believe that joining forces will allow us to deliver innovative solutions that make advertising more efficient and easier for brands and businesses.

How many other African countries are you currently partnering with?

We have partnered with other countries for different projects/needs. Currently, our primary focus is on solidifying our partnership with Transmit in Nigeria. This collaboration is a watershed moment for African advertising, and we want to ensure its success before expanding further. We are always open to exploring opportunities in other African countries, but Nigeria is our priority right now at least for radio meets digital solutions

Why is that?

There’s a myriad of business reasons besides having an able and willing partner in Transmit. Majorly driven by Large Consumer Base, with one of the largest populations in Africa, Nigeria offers a vast consumer market for advertisers. This demographic advantage provides significant opportunities for brands to connect with diverse audiences.

Another reason is the growing digital adoption in Nigeria; the increasing penetration of internet access and mobile technology in Nigeria creates an ideal environment for digital marketing strategies. As more consumers engage online, businesses must adapt their advertising approaches to meet these changing behaviours.

Also, Nigeria has a strategic position in Africa; her economic influence within West Africa makes it a strategic hub for companies looking to expand their reach across the continent. By establishing a presence in Nigeria, Suss Ads can leverage this position to facilitate further growth into other African markets.

Can you give an insight into how integration of radio and television advertising can help businesses in Nigeria?

While our initial partnership focuses on radio and digital integration, the integration of radio and television advertising offers significant benefits for businesses in Nigeria. By combining these channels, businesses can create more comprehensive and impactful campaigns, reaching a wider audience and increasing brand awareness. Integrated campaigns also allow for better targeting and message optimidation, leading to improved ROI.

How does this bridge the gap(s) between traditional and digital advertising?

Our partnership bridges the gap between traditional and digital advertising by creating a unified platform that allows advertisers to plan, execute, and monitor campaigns across multiple channels.

Transmit’s radio network, combined with Suss Ads’ digital capabilities, provides advertisers with unprecedented reach and efficiency. This integration reduces the complexity and cost of pan-African advertising campaigns, while providing access to real-time analytics and AI-powered insights.

What is Suss Ads offering the Nigerian market different from others?

Suss Ads offers the Nigerian market a tech-enabled approach and a deep understanding of Pan-African business intelligence. Our expertise in digital programmatic advertising, combined with Transmit’s AI-powered tracking and monitoring capabilities, provide advertisers with unprecedented insights and control over their campaigns. We also offer easy online payment options and real-time digital compliance reports, addressing key pain points in the African advertising industry in general.

How would you rate the integration of innovation and technology in businesses in Nigeria?

While there is still room for growth, I would say that the integration of innovation and technology in businesses in Nigeria is promising. Transmit’s journey from Radio Ad Spread to a recognized AdTech company demonstrates the potential for innovation in the Nigerian market. We are excited to be part of this journey and contribute to the further adoption of technology in Nigerian businesses.

The business environment in Nigeria is perceived to be unfavourable. Doesn’t that bother you?

While it’s true that the business environment in Nigeria has its challenges, we see these as opportunities for innovation and growth. We are confident that our partnership with Transmit will help overcome some of these challenges by providing advertisers with easier access to online payment options and real-time digital compliance reports.

What are some of the low-hanging fruits this partnership seeks to address?

This partnership between Suss Ads and Transmit aims to tackle several immediate challenges in the African advertising landscape. One key area is simplifying cross-channel campaign execution. Advertisers can now plan, execute, and monitor campaigns across radio and digital channels through a single platform, reducing complexity and costs. Additionally, the partnership addresses the need for better payment solutions and compliance tracking, providing advertisers with easy online payment options and real-time digital compliance reports. By integrating Transmit’s radio network with Suss Ads’ digital capabilities, we’re also enhancing reach and efficiency for advertisers looking to connect with Africa’s rapidly growing consumer base.

How will this partnership with Transmit further boost the Nigerian economy?

The partnership between Suss Ads and Transmit is poised to significantly boost the Nigerian economy through several strategic avenues among them is enhancing advertising efficiency; this collaboration integrates traditional media specifically radio and television, with modern programmatic digital advertising. By utilising Suss Ads’ Media Integrated Advertising Platform, advertisers in Nigeria will gain access to innovative marketing solutions that streamline ad placements across multiple channels. This integration is expected to enhance the efficiency of advertising campaigns, allowing brands to reach their target audiences more effectively, which can lead to increased sales and economic activity.

As Africa undergoes rapid digital transformation, this partnership aligns with the continent’s growing reliance on technology in marketing. By providing tech-enabled solutions, Suss Ads and Transmit aim to modernise advertising practices in Nigeria, thus fostering a more competitive business environment. This modernisation is crucial for attracting investments and encouraging entrepreneurship, both of which are essential for economic growth.

It is important to note that the expansion of digital advertising capabilities will likely create new job opportunities in Nigeria’s advertising and tech sectors. As businesses seek to leverage these advanced marketing tools, there will be a growing demand for skilled professionals who can manage and execute these strategies. This job creation contributes directly to economic development and stability.

