Suspicious Vehicle: UK’s Birmingham Airport Evacuated, Flights Suspended

Birmingham Airport has been evacuated and all flights suspended following a report of a suspicious vehicle. In a post on social media, the airport said police are “currently on-site dealing with an incident”.

“Airport operations are currently suspended,” it added. “Passengers are advised to NOT come to the airport at this time.”

Some commented on the airport’s social media page to say they or their family members were stuck on grounded planes, while one person described the area outside the airport as “chaos”.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Birmingham Airport is currently being evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle. “This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.”

