Suspension: Osun NNPP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Kwankwanso

The members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in Osun State have passed a vote of confidence on the party Presidential candidate in the February 25 general elections, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso for his good leadership style towards the growth of the party

The party faithful who had earlier converged on their Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State capital said that the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) does not possess the constitutional authority to suspend the party’s presidential candidate.

Addressingg a press conference in Osogbo, Osun NNPP Chairman, Dr Tosin Odeyemi said those behind the purported suspension of the Kwankwanso were former members of the party who have been expelled after being found guilty of the allegations of anti-party activities slammed against them during the 2023 general elections.

Odeyemi who described the allegations leveled against Kwankwanso as lies explained that it was the party presidential candidate who had used his years of political experience to stabilise the party and brought them to the limelight.

He said: “Today’s press briefing is to specifically clear air on lies and falsehood peddling around by some harlequin individuals about the presidential candidate of our party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“First, we want to inform the general public that these people were once members of NNPP until recently when, based on allegations of anti-Party activities during the 2023 General elections, were properly investigated and sanctions applied in line with the letters of our Constitution.

“To our surprise, about Ten (10) of them, including our former National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Gilbert Major Agbo gathered in Lagos and claimed to have dissolved the properly constituted National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party, the height of which is their purported expulsion of Senator Kwankwaso from the party.

“It will interest you to know that the present NWC of our party was constituted and inaugurated in April 2022 for a period of four (4) at a ceremony witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

“We are not unaware that some external forces, scared of the 2027 elections, are behind these shenanigans and their main target is His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD, FNSE. We as a Party are aware of their engagements and their plans. We know their limitations according to the Statutes (NNPP Constitution, Electoral Act, INEC Guidelines, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as Amended).

“In view of this, as a law-abiding organisation, the leadership of our party has decided to approach the court to put a stop to their evil machinations of disrupting our well laid down programmes for subsequent elections.

“We wish to reiterate that our NWC is intact, except for the former National Publicity Secretary, who has been expelled by a properly constituted National Executive Committee (NEC) and NNPP, since the dissolution of the Board of Trustees (BOT) in 2022 publicly in the presence of INEC and the media, has not constituted a new Board. The BOT is not what one person can sit in one corner to constitute.

“Here in Osun State, we wish to pass a vote of confidence on Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“NNPP was at its point of death, the coming of Kwakwanso was the air that sustained the party and Osun is part of the old NNPP, he helped the party escape the harmer of INEC as it would have been de-registered if we didn’t win any seat. His efforts saved us.

“We also pledge our loyalty to the National Working Committee of NNPP under the leadership of Alhaji Kawu Ali”.