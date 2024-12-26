Suspension: Oredo, Estako East LG Legislators Throw Weight Behind Obaseki, Attoh

Share

In moves that seem to dare the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo and the State House of Assembly, the members of the Oredo and Etsako East Local Government Legislative arm have pledged loyalty and support to their embattled Council Chairmen, Dr. Tom Obaseki and Hon Benedicta Attoh respectively.

In a show of solidarity, the 12 councillors of Oredo LG, led by their leader, Hon. Harrison Izekor, alongside the Vice Chairman of the council, Hon. Patricia Oghogho Ero reaffirmed their loyalty to their Chairman, Tom Obaseki.

Dr. Obaseki and Vice Chairman Hon. Patricia Oghogho Ero were democratically elected more than a year ago in a three-year tenure system.

On the other hand, members of the Etsako East Local Government legislature have dismissed rumours of an impeachment plot against their chairman, Hon. Benedicta Attoh.

Led by the Leader of the House, Hon. Solomon Oghuma, the ten councillors declared that no amount of intimidation or enticement would persuade them to turn against their chairman, who they described as caring and compassionate

Recall that the State House of Assembly through a complaint from Governor Monday Okpebholo suspended the 18 council chairmen in Edo for a period of two months.

The development, no doubt has continued to generate reactions from members of the public, who berated the governor for the suspension order.

The Supreme Court judgment in Abuja recently, bolstered by a subsequent Edo State High Court ruling in Benin, has unequivocally validated the mandate of the 18 Council Chairmen.

The judgments categorically restrained the Executive and State Legislative arms from interfering in the affairs of the local government councils in the country.

