Suspension Of NYSC Won’t End Insecurity, Group Insists

…says national contributions of scheme can’t be dismissed

A group, Save Nigeria Movement, has said the suspension of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) as advised by some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), would not put an end to the insecurity being witnessed across the country.

Convener of the group, Rev. Solomon Semaka who addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, insisted it was imperative to sustain the NYSC and its invaluable legacies, adding that the national contributions of the Scheme since its inception, could not be dismissed.

While noting that it should have been expected that all hands should be on deck to support the President’s assent to the NYSC Trust Fund Bill to give the Scheme financial backing to empower Nigerian youths towards ending unemployment and poverty, Semaka alleged there was a ploy by some persons to give the current leadership a bad name as they intend to turn around in future to vilify the government for their political convenience.

He said: “The contribution of the Scheme in national programmes such as Elections, Census, routine immunisation and Birth registration can also not be easily dismissed. The NYSC scheme offers a pool of ably qualified, patriotic, hardworking Nigerians who selflessly help to facilitate national programmes with such efficiency that was never seen before.

“In fact with the introduction of Corps members as Presiding Officers and other supporting roles during elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election management has greatly reduced without a doubt.

“Could it be the reason why some people are obsessed with scrapping the scheme? Who in his right senses would ask the federal government to suspend a very beneficial scheme and the pride of every Nigerian youth except it is standing against his selfish and parochial interest?

“The benefits of the Scheme far outweigh the reasons our enemies are advancing for its suspension. The Scheme remains the largest employer of labour in Nigeria with more than a million Nigerian youths passing through its three batches annually.

“In fact, every household in Nigeria either has a Corps member currently, an ex-Corps member or a prospective Corps member including the households of those calling for its suspension.

“What would have happened if those who have benefited from the employment opportunity offered by the NYSC were left jobless? We, therefore vehemently resist their lack of foresight or pure wickedness and stand shoulder to shoulder with the NYSC Scheme and its management in the pursuit of the Scheme’s vision and objectives across the country.

“It is rather unfortunate that those calling for the suspension of NYSC did not even deem it fit to acknowledge the excellent work the Scheme is doing to integrate skills acquisition in its programmes.

“Save Nigeria Movement has been monitoring developments around the security and welfare of Corps members and so far can only commend the current leadership for their astuteness and transparency. Nigerians should be reminded that heeding the suspension of the NYSC scheme would amount to throwing away the baby with bad water.

“Since suspending the Scheme will not end insecurity in the country, we call on Nigerians and CSOs who are desirous in ending insecurity to come together and brainstorm on tangible options rather than seeking to destroy functional institutions. Let us be fair in our assessment of the situation in order not to create unnecessary panic and mislead the people.”