Suspension Of Fubara, Rivers Assembly Bad Omen For Democracy –PDP Chief

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and President, Youth Leaders for African Democracy, Dr. Ross Erazele Agazuma, has described the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state legislature and the subsequent backing by the National Assembly as unconstitutional, illegal, a grave threat to Nigeria’s democracy and a clear violation of nation’s Constitution.

Agazuma said the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which establishes a federal system of government that guarantees the autonomy of state governments and the separation of powers between the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government, did not in any way give any arm of the government the right to violate the right of the other through removal from office.

According to him, “Nowhere in the Nigerian Constitution is the President granted the power to unilaterally remove a democratically elected Governor or dismantle a State’s democratic structure.

Such executive overreach not only undermines the principles of democracy and federalism, but also sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the rule of law and the autonomy of Nigerian states.”

He noted that Nigeria is a federation, “meaning that state governments operate independently of the Federal Government in accordance with the 1999 Constitution.

The powers of the President are restricted to federal matters, and he cannot interfere in the internal affairs of states without due constitutional process. “Section 176 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, explicitly states that only the people of a state, through democratic elections, can elect a Governor.”

