Suspension Of FCE Obudu Provost Not Normal – Group

A group known as “Rescue Support Initiative l” has protested against the suspension of Dr Richard Atubaku, Provost of Federal College of Education, Obudu, who was allegedly suspended for three months.

In a letter written to the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the group urged to probe the three-month suspension of the Provost of Federal College of Education (FCE) Obudu, Dr Richard Utubaku, alleging a procedural breach by the Governing Council

Country director for the group, Barr. Ayie Okpa made this appeal while reacting to the provost’s suspension in an interactive session on Wednesday in Calabar.

The group’s Country Director, Barr. Ayie Okpah alleged that the suspension of the provost by the Governing Council was marred by procedural breaches and unfair treatment.

According to Okpah, the Governing Council’s decision to suspend Dr Utubaku without following due process raises questions about the legitimacy of the action.

“We are not claiming that the embattled provost is a saint who cannot be faulted or too important to be suspended, what we are saying is that there was a procedural breach in his suspension”. The group maintained.

Specifically, the group pointed out that Dr Utubaku was served a query two days after his suspension, which they argue is a violation of his right to a fair hearing as enshrined in Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The suspension was reportedly over allegations of auctioning unserviceable vehicles without due process.

The group stated that Dr Utubaku was slammed with a suspension order despite his claims that he followed proper procedures.

The RSI believes that the suspension may have been premeditated, given that Dr Utubaku was not given the opportunity to appear before a panel or receive a query before his suspension.

The group has urged the Minister to investigate the matter, ensure due process is followed, and protect Dr Utubaku’s rights.

They argue that a probe may determine whether the suspension was justified and help address the perceived injustice