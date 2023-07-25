Suspension Of Academic Activities In Osun poly: Adeleke Calls For Calm

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called for calm as lecturers of Osun State Polytechnics, Iree suspended academic activities over the sack of the institution’s Rector.

The Governor made the call on Tuesday in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Barr Kolapo Alimi.

Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Osun State Polytechnics, Iree chapter had on Tuesday protested over the suspension of the institution’s Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo.

The Governor had in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Education, M.K. Jimoh suspended Odetayo over alleged corruption, misappropriation of funds, and abuse of office and replaced him with Mr Kehinde Alabi.

The protesters led by the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) and joined by some students on Tuesday shut the gates of Osun Poly, chanting anti-government songs.

Reacting, the Governor expressed concern about the action of the lecturers, urging them to remain calm and shun the protest which had led to the closing of the school gate, thereby disrupting the ongoing examination within the school.

He added that Osun Poly Governing Board will soon be put in place to take over the matter and investigate the allegation which led to the suspension and take appropriate action as soon as possible.

“I understand the reason for the protest over the suspension of the Rector, Dr Tajudeen Adewale Adetayo. The step taken by the administration is necessary, but I assure you that full investigation will commence and every misunderstanding will be cleared.”

“I recognize the ASUP and I urge them to stop the protest, and allow the investigation to hold for the matter to be sorted. Please do not allow yourself to be used by the opposition.

“You are important to the Government and the public. Please stop the protest and allow peace to be restored to the school community”, the statement added.