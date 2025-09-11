Suspension: Obstructing Natasha’s Return, Abusive, ADC Tells Senate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the Senate’s decision to prevent Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from returning to the Upper House after her six-month suspension, saying it is abusive and a flagrant affront to democratic values.

In a statement yesterday, the opposition party said the development is not only malicious but also deeply injurious to the spirit of constitutional democracy, especially the right to dissent. It said: “It is important to recall that the suspension of Senator Natasha was imposed by the Senate, not by a court of law. “Any further attempt to prevent her from resuming is there fore both illegal and morally indefensible.

“This is not about partisan politics. It is about a dangerous precedent being set within our legislative institutions, one that reduces democratic representation to the whims of a few individuals rather than the will of the electorate. “It is about a political culture that appears more invested in punishing dissent than in upholding justice.”

It noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s constituency elected her to speak on their behalf, adding that denying her access to the chamber is, by extension, denying her constituents the right to be heard. The ADC said: “It is especially troubling that during the course of her suspension, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was denied her salaries, legislative aides, and access to her office.