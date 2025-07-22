Suspension: Natasha Arrives N’Assembly

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday arrived at the National Assembly amid a warning from the Senate to stay away from the National Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that there was also an unusual security build-up at the gate of the complex with stern-looking operatives searching cars and restricting visitors to the car park outside the parliament.

No fewer than five police patrol vehicles were stationed at a strategic area at the entrance to the Assembly complex.

The lawmaker, who was suspended in March, revealed over the weekend that she had formally notified the Senate of her intention to return, citing a recent court decision as her basis.

She told journalists during a constituency training programme that she had already written to the leadership of the Upper Chamber about her intention.

The senator argued that while her suspension didn’t stop her from executing constituency projects, it had obstructed her ability to carry out vital legislative functions like sponsoring bills and moving motions.

“I will be there, because the court did make the decision on that. Now, they argue that it’s an order, it’s not an order, but it is a decision,” she insisted.