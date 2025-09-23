Suspension: N’Assembly Backs Down, Unseals Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Office

In what appears to be a retreat from its hard-line stance on the controversial suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP/Kogi Central), the National Assembly on Tuesday unsealed her office at Suite 2.05 in the Senate Wing.

The Deputy Director, Sergeant-at-Arms of the National Assembly, Alabi Adedeji, personally carried out the action, signaling a possible end to the standoff and raising hopes that the embattled lawmaker may rejoin her colleagues when the Senate reconvenes on October 7, 2025.

In a short video trending on social media, Adedeji was seen removing the seals from the door, declaring:

“I am here to unseal Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office. I, Alabi Adedeji, Deputy Director, Sergeant-at-Arms, hereby unseal the office. The office is hereby unsealed. Thank you.”

Although the official did not disclose who ordered the move, it is apparent that the Senate leadership may have given the nod in a bid to resolve the impasse before the resumption of a new legislative year.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months after a row with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over alleged breaches of Senate rules and accusations of sexual harassment.

The suspension drew widespread criticism, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and several civil society organisations condemning the decision and demanding her reinstatement.

The senator challenged the action in court. While Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako of an Abuja High Court ruled that the suspension was unconstitutional and excessive, the judgment fell short of issuing a definitive order quashing the suspension. Dissatisfied, she appealed the ruling.

At the expiration of the six-month suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote to notify the Senate of her intention to resume duties. However, the Senate argued that her resumption was sub judice given the pending case, insisting she could only return either through a definitive court order or a fresh resolution by the Senate.

The unsealing of her office, however, suggests that the Senate may now be preparing to allow her return.