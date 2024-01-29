Suspension: Mali, Niger, B’Faso withdraw from ECOWAS

The military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have announced their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The leaders of the three Sahel nations yesterday issued a statement saying it was a “sovereign decision” to leave the ECOWAS “without delay”. Struggling with jihadist violence and poverty, the regimes have had tense ties with ECOWAS since coups took place in Niger last July, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Mali in 2020. All three were suspended from ECOWAS, with Niger and Mali facing heavy sanctions. They have hardened their positions in recent months and joined forces in an “Alliance of Sahel States”.

A French military withdrawal from the Sahel — the region along the Sahara desert across Africa — has heightened concerns over the conflicts spreading southward to the Gulf of Guinea states Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Cote d’Ivoire, reports the AFP. The prime minister appointed by Niger’s military regime on Thursday blasted ECOWAS for “bad faith” after the bloc largely shunned a planned meeting in Niamey.

Niger had hoped for an opportunity to talk through differences with fellow states of ECOWAS, which has cold-shouldered Niamey, imposing heavy economic and financial sanctions following the military coup that overthrew elected president Mohamed Bazoum. Meanwhile, the bloc yesterday said that it was ready for “a negotiated solution” after Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced they were quitting the group. The three countries are “important members of the community,” and the bloc “remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse,” said ECOWAS in a statement, adding that it had “yet to receive any direct formal notification” from the countries about their withdrawal.